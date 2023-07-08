Contractor began repairs on the plates affected by the rains

The Santa Marta Mayor’s Office is working on the transformation of mobility in the Bonda corregimiento, facilitating traffic to the surrounding villages, boosting economic and tourist development.

Complying with the guidelines of the District Mayor’s Office, with The repairs began immediately in the sections of the improvement work of the Bonda – El Curval road, which They were affected by runoff caused by the rains of recent days.

The works are advanced with the intervention of the plates that presented damages in public spaces, because they were undermined by rainwater.

In addition, an inventory of the rigid pavement plates that were affected was carried outwhich will be demolished and replaced by new ones, in order to guarantee the durability of the road.

“Since the report was released by the Edus technical team, we have asked the contractor to carry out the pertinent repairs as soon as possible, to move forward with the improvement of the road and deliver this work that has been dreamed of for a long time by the bonderos, who will have a road in good condition,” said Diela Garcés, Edus manager.

The official pointed out that sandbags are being placed in some sections in order to channel runoff and prevent damage from occurring again during the season winter or while the work lasts, which is currently progressing in the construction of platforms and curbs, with a percentage of 82%, represented by 4,882 m2 of rigid concrete, 190 m2 of public space and 220 linear meters of installed curb.

From the District Mayor’s Office, led by Mayor Virna Johnsonwork is being done on the transformation of the mobility in the corregimiento of Bondafacilitating traffic to the surrounding villages, boosting the economic and tourist development of this important region of Santa Marta.

