Contrapò (9-10.30.), Baura (11-12.30), Focomorto (14-15) and Pontegradella (15.30-17)

VILLAGES AND URP – The office on wheels parked in the villages of the municipal area available to citizens

Ferrara, 06/23/2023. Urp Mobile restarts for the second of four weeks of testing the new service.

On Monday 26 June citizens will be able to find the office on wheels in Marrara (9.00 – 10.30), Monestirolo (11.00 – 12.30) and Gaibana (14.00 – 15.00).

Tuesday June 27, instead, residents will be able to find the office on wheels at Contrapo’ (9.00 – 10.30.), Baura (11.00 – 12.30), Focomorto (14.00 – 15.00) and Pontegradella (15.30 – 17.00).

The mobile URP office is available to citizens for:

● obtain information on the main proceedings of the Municipality of Ferrara and on the public services present in the area
● submit reports, complaints and suggestions
● ask for information on public utility services such as Ferrara Tua, Hera, etc.
● stay updated on the main news and city activities
● receive help, obtain information and appointments for the practices concerning the Registry, Civil Status, Electoral offices
● receive assistance regarding the use of the online services of the Municipality of Ferrara
● activate the Spid Lepida ID credentials
● obtain registry certificates for oneself or members of one’s registry unit

