Original title: Contribute the power of traditional Chinese medicine to defeat the epidemic

Recently, some traditional Chinese medicine hospitals in Sichuan Province have successively opened online and offline new crown prevention traditional Chinese medicine “big pot soup” prescriptions, brewing and delivery, giving full play to the unique role of traditional Chinese medicine in the prevention of new crown virus infection, and strive to let the general public go out without leaving home. Can enjoy Chinese medicine service.

In the past three years, in the face of the unknown new infectious disease of the new coronavirus infection, my country has effectively dealt with more than 100 clusters of epidemics and effectively responded to the impact of the global epidemic. The epidemic and the number of deaths have remained at the lowest level in the world. Among them, traditional Chinese medicine has been deeply integrated into the epidemic prevention and control in an all-round and full-chain manner, and has made great contributions. The combination of traditional Chinese and Western medicine and the combined use of Chinese and Western medicine have become a major feature of my country’s epidemic prevention and control, and traditional Chinese medicine has become an indispensable and irreplaceable part of epidemic prevention and control.

For thousands of years, the Chinese nation has produced classic works such as Treatise on Febrile Diseases and Miscellaneous Diseases, Differentiation of Febrile Diseases, and Treatise on Warm Heat in the struggle against epidemic diseases. Giving full play to the role of traditional Chinese medicine in the prevention and control of major epidemics is an important means and unique advantage to maintain people’s health, and it is also one of the “magic weapons” to overcome the epidemic.

According to records, in the more than 2,000 years since the Western Han Dynasty, China has accumulated a large number of classic Chinese medicine prescriptions in response to the epidemic. The appearance of every classic prescription is a summary of the practice and experience of the Chinese nation in fighting diseases. Since the fight against the new crown epidemic, my country has screened out “three medicines and three prescriptions” through clinical screening, expanding the therapeutic field of traditional Chinese medicine. Among them, the “three prescriptions” (Qingfei Paidu Decoction, Huashi Baidu Prescription, and Xuanfei Baidu Prescription) are all derived from ancient classic prescriptions. Take Xuanfei Baidu Formula as an example. It is based on the addition and subtraction of several ancient classic prescriptions by famous Chinese medicine experts such as Zhang Boli and Liu Qingquan, including Maxing Shigan Decoction, Maxing Yigan Decoction, Tingli Dazao Xie Lung soup, reed stem soup, etc. At present, Qingfei Paidu Granules, Huashibaidu Granules and Xuanfeibaidu Granules derived from the “three parties” have all been approved for marketing. In addition, a number of effective prescriptions suitable for local populations and climate characteristics have been screened in various places in clinical treatment, such as Qihuang Biwen Granules from Gansu, Yiqi Chuwen Granules from Shanxi, Jindou Qingye Granules from Henan, and Tongjie Granules from Guangdong. Quwen Granules, etc. These traditional Chinese medicines and prescriptions are “simple, convenient, tested, and cheap”, building up a series of epidemic prevention barriers. Practice has proved that traditional Chinese medicine is timeless, and “easy to use and effective” is the simplest evaluation of Chinese medicine by the common people.

In Chinese medicine, infectious diseases belong to the category of “epidemic diseases”. Hostility is a recognized cause of disease in the field of traditional Chinese medicine. Traditional Chinese medicine believes that the elimination of hostility is fundamental to the treatment of diseases. Traditional Chinese medicine treats epidemic diseases mainly by adjusting the state, that is, by repairing the internal environment of the body to inactivate hostility, and then relying on the body’s righteousness to overcome evil. At present, Western medicine does not have ideal so-called “special medicines” for all viral infections. According to its long-term theory and practice, traditional Chinese medicine insists on strengthening the body, eliminating pathogenic factors, and treating based on syndrome differentiation, and has shown unique advantages in the treatment of viral infections. At present, my country’s epidemic prevention and control is facing new situations and new tasks. Although the new coronavirus is constantly mutating, the characteristics of the virus have not changed fundamentally. Practice has proved that Chinese medicine has significant effects from prevention, treatment to recovery. Therefore, in the face of the uncertainty of virus mutation, traditional Chinese medicine “responses to all changes with the same”, which has strategic value and practical effect that cannot be underestimated.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out: “The combination of traditional Chinese and Western medicine and the combined use of Chinese and Western medicine are a major feature of this epidemic prevention and control. It is also a vivid practice of traditional Chinese medicine inheriting the essence, keeping the integrity and innovating.” Medicine has a deeper understanding. How lucky the Chinese are to be protected by both traditional Chinese medicine and western medicine. In the fight against the epidemic in the future, we must strengthen the Chinese people’s ambition, backbone, and confidence, adhere to the combination of traditional Chinese and Western medicine, and use both Chinese and Western medicine, better leverage the characteristics and advantages of Chinese medicine, and build an epidemic prevention and control system with Chinese characteristics. Contribute the wisdom and power of traditional Chinese medicine to the final victory over the epidemic. (Bai Jianfeng)