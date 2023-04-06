Home News Contribution to Barracella companies in active service: applications by 30 April 2023
Contribution to Barracella companies in active service: applications by 30 April 2023

The Regional Department of Local Authorities recalls that the April 30, 2023 the deadline for submitting the application expires application for an annual contribution in favor of the barracella companies duly constituted and functioning.

For newly established companies the expiration of the submission of applications is scheduled for June 30, 2023.

The “Application for contribution” and the “Declaration of the Mayor” must be presented and transmitted only in online mode through the Sardegna Autonomie portal which can be reached at the address: www.sardegnaautonomie.it

