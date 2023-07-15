Contribution to the discussion about stricter rules in the fight against fake news in the EU | TUCcurrent

TUCcurrent studies

Students from Chemnitz University of Technology took part in the debating competition at the French Embassy in Berlin

Luisa Jarczewski and Paul-Maximilian Kulowatz from the TUC took part in the debating competition of the French Embassy in Berlin. Photo: French Embassy in Berlin François Delattre, the French Ambassador to Germany, opened the debate competition. Photo: French Embassy in Berlin

A delegation from the Institute for European Studies and History at Chemnitz University of Technology (TUC) headed by Prof. Dr. Matthias Niedobitek, holder of the Jean Monnet Professorship for European Integration, took part in the debating competition “Utopia Europe-Fake News and the Future of the EU” at the French Embassy in Berlin on July 12, 2023. In addition to Niedobitek, the TUC team included his research associate Maj-Britt Krone, the student Luisa Jarczewski (master’s degree in European integration) and the student Paul-Maximilian Kulowatz (master’s degree in political science). The event was opened by François Delattre, Ambassador of France to Germany.

Teams from all over Germany were called upon in advance to design utopias or strategies to counteract the spread of fake news in public space. Four teams presented themselves on site, including the one from Chemnitz. The delegations from the Universities of Mannheim and Gießen secured victory.

No interference in the debate room

Luisa Jarczewski and Paul-Maximilian Kulowatz spoke about the results of their research, which were also part of a seminar at the TUC. During the discussion, they took the position that the European Union has no binding means of taking action against fake news on the Internet.

They also argued that it was not in the interest of the EU to intervene in the debate. The result is no longer control, but a loss of reputation and trust. In addition, the students pointed out that fake news, especially from the right-wing and conspiracy-ideological milieu, is a symptom of political dissatisfaction and its rapid spread is an indication of unreflected media consumption.

The problem is more likely to be solved through education and more inclusive politics, the promotion of a democratic culture of debate and the cross-generational promotion of media skills. The lack of political will in some member states to take stronger action against fake news should also not be underestimated.

In addition, the students at Chemnitz University of Technology argued that the sanctioning of technology companies and consistent criminal prosecution will continue to be the only political instruments in the future if the EU does not want to risk restricting democratic rights. Fake news used by third countries to manipulate elections or for propaganda can only be countered with fact-based counter-communication.

In the panel discussion that followed, the jury members around President Nicolas Hubé, Professor of Information and Communication Sciences at the University of Lorraine, spoke about problems in combating fake news on the Internet from the perspective of research and journalism. Their arguments reinforced the position of the Chemnitz delegation.

Matthias Fejes

14.07.2023

