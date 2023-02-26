Mayor Virna Johnson led the interreligious cultural event, an act of recognition and posthumous tribute to leaders and representatives of the district religious sector.

The District administration recognized the leadership of the citizens who work for Santa Marta from the interreligious sector. In an act full of dances, praises and spiritual unity, the cultural event and its homage took place. Among the honorees was the pastor Jorge Campo Freyle, director of the Charisma Humano Foundation and the Catholic priest, Harol Tejeda, director of the Diocesan Secretariat for Social Pastoral; Pastors Jorge Muelle García and Ana María Molinares de Muelle from the Centro Bíblico Rodadero Assemblies of God church; Catholic priest, Mario González García and the pastor, Josué Torres Cano of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Atlantic Coast Association section.

The president stated that this is a very important task, because they listen all the time, guide, lead and intercede with Goddue to the situations that people and families experience.

The Mayor praised leaders and representatives of the religious sector of the city.

“In you people unload their problems and patiently they are always available. Are 24/7 at the service of the community,” he stressed.

It may interest you: The interreligious sector will work in coordination with the District

In the event, there was also a posthumous tribute and recognition in memory of religious leaders such as the pastor, Edgar Pardo Rivas ‘RIP’ of the Church, Biblical Temple Jesus Christ is Lord and the pastor, Samuel Puerta Montes ‘RIP’ of the Peniel Christian Church.

“We shared a special moment in an act of recognition and also tribute posthumous to leaders and representatives of the religious sector. Thank you for your dedication to a cause and for putting your faith at the service of entire communities. We build Santa Marta together”, Virna Johnson, Mayor.

Likewise, pastors expressed their gratitude to the District Mayor for the recognition made to the people of God in Santa Marta.

“We do a silent work of restoration, which helps the recovery of the human being. It is significant that the Mayor and her team recognize the task and we want to thank God for this act that is so important for the religious sector,” he said, Caleb Fernandez Gracia.



The District thanked for this great work that the entities and organizations of the religious sector have been carrying out, not only in the city, but throughout the national territory, becoming managers of peace and reconciliation, of the construction of the social fabric.