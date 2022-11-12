The Bim Consortium waives 66 thousand euros of additional fees. The dispute brought by Dolomiti Derivazioni, which had appealed not to pay the surcharges for a hydroelectric plant on the Rio Federa in Cortina, closes with a settlement agreement. Plant for which he had obtained the concession to derive, but not the authorization to build.

We are in the period preceding the change in the legislation for hydroelectric plants. Until 2014, the president of the Bim Consortium, Marco Staunovo Polacco, explained yesterday in the assembly, whoever wanted to build a control unit had to follow two parallel paths: ask for the concession to derive and then the authorization to build the plant (with all the procedures environmental impact assessment of the case). After 2014 this procedure is unique.

Dolomiti derivazioni, a company based in Ospitale, had obtained the concession to derive from the Rio Federa in May 2014, with a project that had started months earlier. But that title expired in December 2019, because the Province did not authorize the construction of the control unit following the refusal of the Via commission. The company, therefore, informed the BIM that it would no longer pay the extra fees, which by law are due when there is a concession to derive from a watercourse, “as an environmental refreshment”, stated Staunobvo Polacco. Bim instead asked for the payment of 66,239.86 euros.

Dolomiti derivazioni appealed to the Regional Court of Public Waters and brought the Consortium of Municipalities to trial. The appeal was notified on 7 June 2022 and at that point the Consortium relied on the lawyer Gaz. “Regional and even state jurisprudence are directed towards conciliation in proceedings of this type,” explained Staunovo Polacco. In fact, the law says nothing about it. He says that for plants above 3000 kW the surcharges are due only from the moment the plant comes into operation; for control units up to 3000 kW the concession is enough ». But if that title lapses because whoever held it was unable to build the plant?

To avoid a lawsuit that would have had an uncertain existence, BIM has decided to settle. “Dolomiti derivazioni has paid part of the extra fees, about six thousand euros,” concluded Staunovo Polacco. “The Bim Consortium will keep that amount and will not demand payment of the sums requested.” That is € 66,239.86. Dolomiti derivazioni also renounces to initiate any other procedural activity in this regard.

Other cases of this kind could arrive: “But few, we are talking about less than ten because these are pre-2014 practices,” the president specified on the sidelines of the assembly. “At the moment we have no knowledge of other appeals filed, but we are the last person to be involved. There may be other measures underway. What is certain is that if the plant is not built because the concessionaire changes his mind, in that case the additional fees will be due. They are not successful only when the concessionaire cannot build, if the causes are independent of his will ».