Controlled forest fire in Yotoco, Valle del Cauca

The Department of Disaster Risk Management of Valle del Cauca and in coordination with the National Center for Personnel Recovery -CENRP, the Colombian Air Force reacted with a Black-Hawk UH-60L helicopter, to support the work of controlling a fire forest of great magnitude in Yotoco, Valle del Cauca.

The conflagration, which occurred in the “Plan de las Vacas” sector, was voraciously activated due to the high temperatures that occur due to the El Niño phenomenon, for which air support was required to combat the flames, together with the personnel from the Yotoco, Buga, Yumbo and Restrepo Fire Brigade.

To control the emergency, the aircraft with the Bambi Bucket system made a total of 25 discharges with 48,000 liters of water and 94 liters of retardant liquid, which made it possible to extinguish the fire definitively, which consumed more than 120 hectares. , according to information provided by the Yotoco Volunteer Fire Department.

The crews of the Colombian Air Force’s 7th Air Combat Command managed, for two days, to maintain assertive communication with the relief entities to put out the fire, who from the ground pointed out the sites to carry out the discharges, timely avoiding the affectation of nearby towns and further environmental damage.

