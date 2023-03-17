This Thursday, the Assembly of Cesar held the twelfth ordinary session in a decentralized manner in the municipality of chiriguana, where one of the main topics was the progress of the intervention of the San Andres Regional Hospital.

Sergio Andrés Gil, audit manager since February 2022, he assured during the debate that upon his arrival he received “an ambulance graveyardof which only one was ‘rescued’ that would have produced more than $304 million between March of the previous year and January 2023.

THEY PICKED THEM UP

“We found them without motor and without a scanning computer, unfortunately they ransacked them”, expressed the public accountant in the debate proposed by the deputy Manuel Mejía.

Currently, the health center has two of these vehicles, the other was delivered by the Secretary of Health of the department of Cesar. The administration has been receiving the other deteriorated ambulances.

REDUCTION OF LIABILITIES

According to Gil’s presentation, of the $39 billion that the entity had in liabilities in 2021, to date are around $26,000 million.

