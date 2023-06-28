Controls continue in the parades in Neiva

Controls of public space, sale of foam and boxes, have been carried out these days in the Huilense capital.

In the context of the celebrations of San Juan and San Pedro, authorities are working to recover the public space that has been misused along the parade route, without having the corresponding permits. So far, various actions have been implemented to enforce the decreed measures, achieving significant progress in this work.

During the night parade, preventive controls were carried out through verbal requests, with the aim of raising awareness among citizens about the importance of respecting the established regulations. Subsequently, at the next event, two boxes and an establishment that were illegally occupying the public space were closed.

Yesterday three subpoenas were imposed for the use of foams, a prohibited product during the festivities. In addition, 100 units of this product were confiscated and people who used chairs improperly occupying public space were penalized.

“We have made it clear that the use or economic use in the special season of San Pedro must be carried out through the corresponding permits. Those who do not have the permit will be required and sanctioned as appropriate, “said Hugo Arciniegas, director of Public Space.

These controls and operations are carried out in collaboration with various departments and institutions, such as the Government, Environment, Risk Management, Mobility and National Police secretariats. The objective, according to the authorities, is to guarantee order during the festivities, creating an atmosphere of respect and responsibility.