Home News Controls continue in tobacconists to avoid the sale of ‘chimbo’ liquor
News

Controls continue in tobacconists to avoid the sale of ‘chimbo’ liquor

by admin
Controls continue in tobacconists to avoid the sale of ‘chimbo’ liquor

In this carnival season, the Government of Cesar, through the Anti-Smuggling Group, and with the support of the National Police, has been deploying rigorous control and inspection operations in nightclubs open to the public in the different municipalities of the department to prevent the sale of adulterated liquor and of dubious origin.

Jorge Eliécer Bernard Castro, head of Revenue for the Department, reported that during the season, they will continue to carry out operations throughout the Cesarean territory to prevent the sale and consumption of adulterated and contraband liquor, which, in addition to causing serious damage to the health of the people, affects the finances of the Administration.

The Government of Cesar will insist that establishments dedicated to the sale of liquor comply with hygienic-sanitary regulations and legal specifications, such as stamps.

The most recent seizure was made in the tobacconist sector in the municipality of Valledupar, where 1,200 bottles of adulterated and contraband liquor were seized, which were ready to be sold during the carnival festivities.

Departmental administration officials, supported by the National Police, arrived at one of the bars located on 12th street in the capital of Cesar, where they found and seized bottles of whiskey, rum and brandy, of different brands, valued at $32 million, that did not meet the legal requirements to be sold.

The bottles, of dubious origin and without stamps, will be publicly destroyed on a date yet to be determined.

See also  Be careful parents that there were changes in vaccines

You may also like

Ļ Carbonyl 2023ǵ J ˽Ϫɽ-۴-й

Refrigerator components could affect the ozone layer

Video would show that a young man did...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Department Dynamics Baoji...

20 years later, how is the case of...

Prosecutor’s Office: “The Maderas Chocó Project is a...

Fu “Rabbit” Celebrates Reunion and “Yuan” Qi Opens...

Colombians spend more than a thousand hours a...

Grasp the pass and not let go, and...

He was riding a stolen motorcycle

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy