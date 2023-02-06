In this carnival season, the Government of Cesar, through the Anti-Smuggling Group, and with the support of the National Police, has been deploying rigorous control and inspection operations in nightclubs open to the public in the different municipalities of the department to prevent the sale of adulterated liquor and of dubious origin.

Jorge Eliécer Bernard Castro, head of Revenue for the Department, reported that during the season, they will continue to carry out operations throughout the Cesarean territory to prevent the sale and consumption of adulterated and contraband liquor, which, in addition to causing serious damage to the health of the people, affects the finances of the Administration.

The Government of Cesar will insist that establishments dedicated to the sale of liquor comply with hygienic-sanitary regulations and legal specifications, such as stamps.

The most recent seizure was made in the tobacconist sector in the municipality of Valledupar, where 1,200 bottles of adulterated and contraband liquor were seized, which were ready to be sold during the carnival festivities.



Departmental administration officials, supported by the National Police, arrived at one of the bars located on 12th street in the capital of Cesar, where they found and seized bottles of whiskey, rum and brandy, of different brands, valued at $32 million, that did not meet the legal requirements to be sold.

The bottles, of dubious origin and without stamps, will be publicly destroyed on a date yet to be determined.

