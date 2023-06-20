Controls due to the rise in the price of rice

PRICES. –

A winery was reprimanded in the wholesale market of Montebello, in the north of Guayaquil, for hoarding quintals of rice on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Members of the mayor’s office toured this market to check that it complies with the reference prices dictated by the Ministry of Agriculture (MAG).

The reprimand can end in the closure of the warehouse and up to the prison for 30 days of its representative.

The price of rice doubled in the last two weeks, under the pretext of the proximity of the El Niño phenomenon and the heavy rains of the 2022-2023 winter season.

On May 31, the price of a quintal of rice was 38 dollars. This week it reaches up to 70 dollars, depending on its quality.

“Everything is the product of speculation, there is no reason for prices to rise,” said Governor Francesco Tabacchi.

The official pointed out that the merchants presented receipts issued by the piladoras, in which they show that the cost of rice increased in those plants.

Rice is one of the basic elements of the Ecuadorian diet, to such an extent that most citizens consider that they did not have lunch or dinner if they did not eat rice.

The MAG considers that “there is no technical justification” for the increase in the price of the product. However, it acknowledges that the rains of the 2022-2023 season affected some rice crops. / Trade.

