Home » Controls due to the rise in the price of rice
News

Controls due to the rise in the price of rice

by admin
Controls due to the rise in the price of rice

PRICES. –

A winery was reprimanded in the wholesale market of Montebello, in the north of Guayaquil, for hoarding quintals of rice on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Members of the mayor’s office toured this market to check that it complies with the reference prices dictated by the Ministry of Agriculture (MAG).

A reprimanded winery north of Guayaquil

The reprimand can end in the closure of the warehouse and up to the prison for 30 days of its representative.

The price of rice doubled in the last two weeks, under the pretext of the proximity of the El Niño phenomenon and the heavy rains of the 2022-2023 winter season.

On May 31, the price of a quintal of rice was 38 dollars. This week it reaches up to 70 dollars, depending on its quality.

“Everything is the product of speculation, there is no reason for prices to rise,” said Governor Francesco Tabacchi.

The official pointed out that the merchants presented receipts issued by the piladoras, in which they show that the cost of rice increased in those plants.

Rice is one of the basic elements of the Ecuadorian diet, to such an extent that most citizens consider that they did not have lunch or dinner if they did not eat rice.

The MAG considers that “there is no technical justification” for the increase in the price of the product. However, it acknowledges that the rains of the 2022-2023 season affected some rice crops. / Trade.

See also  Palm oil production in Colombia was 173,900 tons in April

You may also like

President of Uruguay decrees a water emergency for...

Two nightclubs were penalized for breaking the rules...

Piedmont mission terminated due to flooding in Emilia...

“Trolls in El Salvador have DUIs and they...

Legal carrying of weapons and militarization in Cali?

“Our Festival·Dragon Boat Festival” series of activities to...

Padua, the Public Prosecutor’s Office declares a birth...

Neisi Dajomes claims her sister Angie is over...

Council promotes Reading and Writing plan

Renzo Piano World Tour 2023: the great routes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy