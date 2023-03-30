As of yesterday, controls began that will extend throughout the Easter season.

According to the city authorities, rigorous controls will be carried out on the sale of fish. This measure has been taken due to the increase in the consumption of this food on these dates and with the aim of guaranteeing the food security of the population.

Health authorities stated that they will be carrying out inspections at the different points of sale of fish in the city, to verify the status of the product and compliance with sanitary and marketing conditions.

Recommendations:

Buy in reliable places: Buy the fish in recognized and trusted places, where its quality and freshness are guaranteed. Make sure that the establishment complies with all sanitary and marketing regulations.

Check the status of the fish: Check the storage and handling conditions of the fish. Check that it is properly refrigerated, that it does not have a bad smell or strange appearance, and that the scales and eyes are shiny and clean.

Make sure you cook the fish properly before consuming it.

Wash the fish well: Before cooking the fish, it is important to wash it well with cold water to remove any type of impurity it may have.

By following these recommendations, you can enjoy delicious fish for sure.