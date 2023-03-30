Home News Controls on fish sales began in Neiva
News

Controls on fish sales began in Neiva

by admin
Controls on fish sales began in Neiva

As of yesterday, controls began that will extend throughout the Easter season.

According to the city authorities, rigorous controls will be carried out on the sale of fish. This measure has been taken due to the increase in the consumption of this food on these dates and with the aim of guaranteeing the food security of the population.

Health authorities stated that they will be carrying out inspections at the different points of sale of fish in the city, to verify the status of the product and compliance with sanitary and marketing conditions.

Recommendations:

Buy in reliable places: Buy the fish in recognized and trusted places, where its quality and freshness are guaranteed. Make sure that the establishment complies with all sanitary and marketing regulations.

Check the status of the fish: Check the storage and handling conditions of the fish. Check that it is properly refrigerated, that it does not have a bad smell or strange appearance, and that the scales and eyes are shiny and clean.

Make sure you cook the fish properly before consuming it.

Wash the fish well: Before cooking the fish, it is important to wash it well with cold water to remove any type of impurity it may have.

By following these recommendations, you can enjoy delicious fish for sure.

See also  Samantha's dad: «I lost it 11 months ago and I'll never be peaceful again. But I have to be the one to give her peace and freedom "

You may also like

Health professionals receive authorization to provide maternal and...

Banco de la República raises its interest rates...

[Video]Tsai Ing-wen in New York and Ma Ying-jeou...

Gladiator 2 – Russell Crowe breaks the silence...

Ombudsman reiterates commitment so that there is no...

Rafa Pérez fulfilled the dream of a child...

Pope Francis at Gemelli, the clinical picture “improves”....

Grupo Firme confirms concert in El Salvador

welcome to the past

﻿Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023/Li Jiachao:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy