Controversial Honduran Herminio Juarez Debunks Deportation Rumors, Confirms He’s Still in the United States

SHOWBIZ. The controversial Honduran Herminio Juarez has set the record straight on rumors of his deportation and return to Honduras, revealing that he is still in the United States. In a live video with his friends, Juarez confirmed that he has been residing in the US for several years.

During the live video, Juarez jokingly mentioned that he has been interacting with the “gringuitas” who pass by, noting their fair and white legs. The video also provides evidence that Juarez is indeed in the US and not in San Pedro Sula as previously claimed.

Just a few days ago, Juarez claimed to be in San Pedro Sula, expressing his desire to leave the United States. However, it turns out that the statement was nothing more than a joke.

“I am in Honduras, I am in San Pedro Sula,” Juarez responded to those inquiring about his whereabouts. He added, “All those who wanted me to be here in Honduras, well, rejoice, because I am already here. Let them be very happy because here I am already.”

In another development, Juarez recently introduced his new girlfriend, Andrea Galdames, whom he expressed deep love for. The couple, though in different states, have been able to maintain their relationship by visiting each other. Juarez asked female admirers to refrain from texting him, as his heart already belongs to his new partner.

Juarez and Galdames shared their love and happiness with the public through an interview posted on TikTok. Galdames expressed her joy at Juarez visiting her all the way in San Antonio, despite the distance between them.

It seems that Herminio Juarez is making headlines yet again, keeping his fans and followers entertained with his controversial and amusing updates.

[Photo credits: Herminio Juarez Instagram account.]

