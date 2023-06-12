Controversial Italian leader and tycoon Silvio Berlusconi has died

Former Italian Prime Minister and leader of the Forza Italia party, Silvio Berlusconi, has died at the age of 86 from leukemia. Berlusconi, a three-time prime minister, was a media magnate and iconic figure in Italian politics, loved and hated with equal intensity.

The politician and businessman, nicknamed “the immortal” due to his longevity in politics, was admitted to a Milan hospital last Friday due to his state of health. During the last years of his life, Berlusconi dealt with his health problems that led him to be in and out of the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, his hometown.

Berlusconi was one of the richest men in Italy, rising to 118th on the list of the world‘s wealthiest people in 2011. In addition to his business success, he was recognized as a great communicator and a convinced anti-communist. His expansive personality and his dissipated life, marked by scandals and parties known as “bunga bunga”, made him a controversial and extravagant character both in Italy and abroad.

The ‘Alligator’, one of his many nicknames, underwent numerous surgeries on his face to rejuvenate himself, also used makeup to cover wrinkles and was often accompanied by his girlfriend Marta Fascina, a 33-year-old Forza Italia deputy, with whom he lived in the Arcore mansion, the headquarters of Silvio Berlusconi.

During his long political career, Berlusconi won three elections and led one of Italy’s longest post-war governments. However, he also faced numerous legal charges related to corruption, witness buying and tax fraud. One of the most notorious scandals was the so-called “Rubygate”, in which he was accused of participating in erotic feasts with a minor.

Berlusconi’s legacy covers not only the political sphere, but also the business and media spheres. Through his Fininvest holding company, he built an empire that included television channels, newspapers and the Mondadori publishing house, consolidating his power and leaving an indelible mark on the media industry.

Likewise, he amassed millions with the real estate and financial sectors until he reached politics. Despite his achievements and controversies, Berlusconi was unable to fulfill his biggest dream of becoming president of the Italian Republic, as his party, Forza Italia, has experienced a decline in recent years, going from 29.43% of the vote in 2001 to 8% in 2022.

He was the precursor of a style of millionaire politician that has been repeated worldwide, which ignores and disregards ethical and moral principles.

Decorated as “Knight of Labour” (‘Cavaliere del Lavoro’) at age 41, although he lost the title after the final sentence in 2013 to four years in prison for tax fraud at his Mediaset company, for this very reason, he was expelled from the Senate after twenty years of continuous presence in Parliament.

His immense patrimony will be distributed among his five children, the fruit of his two marriages; In addition, he was a grandfather several times. Silvio Berlusconi does not leave political heirs, but many economic ones. He will be remembered as a controversial and charismatic man who left an indelible mark on the history of his country.