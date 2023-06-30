Controversial Laws Set to Take Effect in Florida from July 1, Including Immigration and Gun Policies

Title: Florida Governor Implements Controversial Laws as He Eyes Presidential Run

Subtitle: Ron DeSantis faces criticism for pushing through a series of contentious state laws effective from July 1st

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is positioning himself as a potential candidate for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination in 2024, is set to enforce over 200 state laws, some of which have drawn significant controversy. These laws cover a range of contentious issues, including immigration policy, gun control, education, digital censorship, and LGBTQ+ rights.

One of the most hotly debated laws is SB 1718, which seeks to toughen immigration policy in the state. Under this legislation, individuals transporting undocumented immigrants to Florida could face up to 15 years in prison. The law also mandates that companies with over 25 employees must use E-Verify, a federal system used to verify the legal status of workers in the United States. Additionally, undocumented immigrants will be prohibited from driving a car, even if they possess a driver’s license from another state.

Furthermore, opponents argue that the new laws undermine LGBTQ+ rights. HB 1069, infamously dubbed “Don’t Say Gay,” prohibits teachers from discussing gender identity and sexual orientation with students between kindergarten and third grade. Violating this law could lead to teacher suspensions or loss of their teaching licenses. Another controversial law, HB 1521, determines that bathroom and locker room use should be based on an individual’s biological sex, rather than their gender identity.

DeSantis has also garnered attention for relaxing gun control measures. HB 543, which goes into effect on July 1st, permits Florida residents to carry concealed weapons in public spaces without a government-issued permit. This legislation effectively removes the previous requirement for such permits.

Critics argue that these new laws risk perpetuating discrimination and infringing upon individuals’ rights. They claim that the governor’s push for such measures is driven by his ambition to secure the Republican Party’s nomination for the 2024 presidential elections. DeSantis has gained popularity among conservatives by championing a range of conservative policies.

Among the other laws set to take effect is a measure reducing the number of jurors involved in death penalty cases from 12 to 8, thus eliminating the requirement for unanimous agreement. Additionally, a law addressing digital censorship, SB262, will give consumers the right to remove personal data from platforms and object to the sale of their information.

The governor’s decision to prohibit public colleges and universities in Florida from spending money on diversity programs has also stirred controversy. DeSantis argues that such programs promote discrimination, exclusion, and indoctrination.

As the laws come into effect on July 1, a number of Florida residents have voiced concerns about the potential impact on marginalized communities and civil liberties. DeSantis, however, maintains that his policies are aimed at prioritizing the values and needs of his constituents.

Critics and supporters alike will undoubtedly closely monitor the implementation and fallout of these contentious new laws, as DeSantis continues to emerge as a key figure in the Republican Party’s political landscape.

