Controversial prediction makes Mhoni Seer on what is coming for Shakira

The controversy continues after the video for Shakira’s new song, Acrostic, came to light, a song dedicated 100% to her two children Milan and Sasha, aged 10 and 8, respectively. As such, the offspring were the protagonists of the new musical installment of the Colombian artist, where they revealed the artistic vein that they inherited from the singer.

In the midst of the wave of situations that occurred, new predictions related to Shakira’s life and what is coming for her future were known, without leaving out the businessman from Kosmos. The renowned Cuban seer, Mhoni Vidente, was the one who spoke about the situation, in fact, she claimed that peace of mind will not be in the singer’s life.

“Legal issues are coming, the worst ones. Piqué, the father of her children, and the circle of them will sue Shakira to take away her children, because they say that she wants to start a tour and she is not mother enough for them. How sad for Shakira,” said the astrologer.

These predictions have to do with what the Spanish press made known, regarding Piqué’s environment, he pointed out that he had no idea that his children would appear in the aforementioned video. As a result of this panorama, the question remained in the air as to whether the ex-soccer player would take legal action against Shakira.

In fact, given the rumors and speculation, the paparazzi and reporters went in every possible way to get statements on this matter, inquiring about the alleged lawsuits that would be made against Shakira. Gerard Piqué remained silent, appearing oblivious to the questions that abounded on digital platforms.

Days after the premiere of Shakira’s Acrostic

days after acrostic saw the light, portals like Europa Press They went to the direct sources of the alleged problem, looking for answers about what would happen between the singer and the former soccer player. The media captured Ramón Tamborero, Gerard Piqué’s lawyer, trying to interview him to find out real and true data on the movements that the Spaniard would make against the Colombian.

At that time, Tamborero answered some questions to the cameras and specified that he had no knowledge of the case. “I have not yet assessed the issue, in any case, it will be the lawyers that they choose and consider if it was done well or badly,” he said.

The lawyer was emphatic that they would have to investigate these types of details with Piqué, since he was the one who had the direct and concrete information about what would happen. The professional assured that he could not delve into any of this, since he was not in a position to comment on something so personal.

“The best thing would be that you try to contact him, he will be able to inform you in a more direct way, I am not in a position to give any type of information on these aspects,” he said before the cameras of Europa Press.

Shakira y Mhoni Vidente

Also read: Tina Turner, music legend, dies at 83 years of age