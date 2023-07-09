Home » Controversial proposal by MinTransporte to encourage the use of public transport
Controversial proposal by MinTransporte to encourage the use of public transport

Controversial proposal by MinTransporte to encourage the use of public transport

He Minister of Transport, William Camargopresented his proposals to the mobility problems experienced by the large cities of the country, this was done in the middle of the regional meeting with the taxi drivers’ union to review the 17 commitments that seek to improve their working conditions.

One of the most controversial proposals was given at a press conference after the meeting, there he assured that the Ministry of Transportation raises the possibility of restricting the passage of private vehicles at peak hours.

With this proposal, I would hope to encourage the use of public transport and avoid the high traffic congestion that occurs on the roads of the main cities.

“None of the issues discussed – and that concern taxi drivers – is unrelated to the actions that are carried out in an attempt to guarantee their rights and have safe mobility. The interest is in working hand in hand with a sector that we have defended from the National Government”, pointed out the Ministry of Transport.

“When we allocate public infrastructure during peak hours for private vehicles and motorcycles to use, we are also punishing the operation of public transport. In the past, many cities have already shown that this can be improved with restrictions on peak hours, the same day without a car is an invitation to prioritize alternative modes such as public transport,” Camargo told the media.

This proposal would be on the table as one of the conclusions of the event, after the points to be dealt with will be determined with the union of taxi drivers that threaten a possible strike of drivers in the coming days as they demand guarantees to continue with their jobs.

