Controversial Restaurant Sparks Suspicions of Illegal Services and High Prices

Recently, pictures circulated on the Internet showed that a merchant named “Wu Ersan Restaurant” sold meals at extremely high prices on a takeout platform. In the picture that was circulated together, a woman wearing a yellow short-sleeved shirt with the name of the food delivery platform written on her upper body and a sexy lower body came to “deliver food”. “Abnormal food prices and late-night operating hours” made some netizens suspect that this store is providing illegal services.

▲On the store page, some home-cooked dishes have unusually high prices. Internet screenshots

The reporter found through Internet searches that some pictures of the “beautiful delivery girl” had been circulated on the Internet in February this year. They were suspected to be the cosplay costumes of a model blogger (a reference to a certain character or someone who appears in animation, comics, and game works). The plot is restored to reality). The reporter sent a private message to the blogger for verification, but received no reply as of press time.

On November 1, a Red Star News reporter saw on the above-mentioned takeout platform APP that the Wuersan restaurant’s business hours are from 23:00 to 6:00 the next day, and the store is located in Yinggen Town, Qiongzhong Li and Miao Autonomous County. The dishes include braised abalone for 2,880 yuan, beef offal soup noodles for 1,400 yuan, stir-fried yellow beef with pepper rice for 1,790 yuan, and Lanzhou Ramen for 800 yuan. There are also scallion pancakes for 3 yuan, glutinous rice dumplings for 2.5 yuan, and wheat and corn sausage buns for 3.5 yuan. The store’s home page says “Our store has closed and is no longer open for business“, and the merchant’s phone number cannot be reached.

The reporter saw that the merchant’s comment area had many comments about set meals, noodles and other meals. The comments were made in June this year and were accompanied by photos of the meals. From October 30 to November 1, some netizens posted online pictures in the merchant’s comment area, teasing the merchant for allegedly providing pornographic services.

On the afternoon of November 1, after a Red Star News reporter reported the above situation to the customer service of the above-mentioned takeout platform as a customer, the wiring staff explained that in the pictures posted online, the clothing of the “delivery man” obviously did not meet the rider’s dress code. Customer service said that merchants need to provide a food business license, legal person ID card, and have a physical store before settling in. If users think there may be problems with the store, they can initiate a complaint and report, and the relevant departments will verify and handle it. If the customer is unable to place an order, it means that the platform has processed the merchant.

The reporter noticed that on the evening of November 1, the above-mentioned stores had been removed from the shelves and could not be retrieved.

On November 1, a Red Star News reporter reported the above situation to the police station near the building where the restaurant is located. On November 2, the staff reported that after inspection and verification, the store did not exist. The address on the store homepage was wrong and could no longer be found through the above-mentioned takeout APP. The matter has been handed over to the case handling brigade, and the specific situation cannot be disclosed at the moment.

Red Star News reporter Wang Yucheng and Wang Han intern Ran Mengyu

