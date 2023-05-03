Controversial trial against Zamora, owner of the Guatemalan ‘Newspaper’ began

A Guatemalan court has launched a controversial money laundering trial against the owner of a newspaper critical of the government, who risks a 20-year prison sentence and whose imprisonment has sparked allegations of attacks on freedom of expression.

José Rubén Zamora, owner of El Periódico and in prison since last July, is accused by the Prosecutor’s Office of money laundering and blackmail, charges that he affirms are retaliation for dozens of publications on corruption in the Guatemalan government.

“The court declares the oral and public debate open,” announced its president, Oly González, at the start of the trial in the presence of Zamora, who was wearing a dark blue suit, white shirt, and red tie.

“I am a political prisoner and I have been treated as such,” Zamora told reporters upon arriving at the court. And he assured: “In this trial they are going to sentence me.”

According to the accusation, the 66-year-old communicator is involved in an alleged plot to launder $37,500 that would come from blackmailing businessmen not to publish information against him.

But press unions and international NGOs are demanding that the charges against Zamora be dropped, while the United States expressed concern about attempts to “criminalize” the work of journalists in Guatemala.

“We believe that the Guatemalan justice system has become the repressive arm that seeks to suffocate and strangle those who seek to tell the truth, those who investigate,” declared a few days ago the president of the NGO Washington Office for Latin America (WOLA), Carolina Jiménez Sandoval, at the end of a visit to Guatemala.

Zamora maintains that the case against him was fabricated by President Alejandro Giammattei, and the Attorney General, Consuelo Porras, which the government and the Prosecutor’s Office deny.

The journalist declared that he was “serene” and willing to seek his release in international instances if he is convicted in this trial, which could last a few weeks.

The Guatemalan Code of Criminal Procedure imposes sentences of between six and 20 years in prison without commutation for money laundering.

Zamora was arrested amid a wave of arrests of former anti-corruption prosecutors by order of the Guatemalan Prosecutor’s Office, whose head has been included by Washington since 2021 on a list of people involved in acts of corruption or who undermine democracy in Central America.

El Periódico has received several awards, including Outstanding Media at the 2021 King of Spain International Journalism Awards.

The Prosecutor’s Office says that it has as evidence wiretapping and the cash that Zamora would have delivered to a banker, who is being prosecuted in another case and later became a witness against the owner of the newspaper.

Two weeks ago, two lawyers who defended the owner of “El Periódico” in the pre-trial phase were arrested, accused by the Prosecutor’s Office of presenting false evidence, and on Thursday the journalist and businessman Juan Carlos Marroquín was captured for the same case, Zamora’s cousin.

On February 28, a judge ordered the opening of a second trial against Zamora, for allegedly trying to stop an investigation for money laundering in 2021. In addition, the magistrate suggested investigating journalists and columnists for the newspaper for alleged obstruction of justice.

The judge’s decision led the United States to express its “concern” about Zamora’s case.

“Criminalizing the work of journalists and civil society undermines democratic norms and respect for freedom of expression,” said US State Department spokesman Ned Price.

It is “a clear attempt by prosecutors to intimidate and harass an investigative outlet and journalists who work tirelessly to expose corruption,” said the director of programs for the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ, for its acronym in English), Carlos Martinez de la Serna.