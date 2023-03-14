In the middle of a public hearing in Congress, which was cited by the representative Jennifer Pedraza, the Minister of the Environment, Susana Mohamad, reported that the project through which it is intended to install what would be a United States military base on Gorgona Island , located in the Colombian Pacific, was suspended while the voices of the communities and academics are heard, and then a sensible decision is made.

“This construction had to start in November, at this time it has not started precisely because the National Government decided to listen to all the positions, In addition, he thanks the environmental activists, scientists and all the people interested in Gorgona as a national heritage for their observations,” said the official.

This project, which has generated controversy due to the environmental impact it would generate on the island, has four components: a 170-meter pier, a communication tower with a radar on Cerro La Trinidad (located at the highest point of the island, about 330 meters above sea level), a third level coast guard station and a 5,000 gallon fuel storage tank.

According to the minister, the decision is in line with the first agreement ratified by Colombia, under the mandate of President Gustavo Petro.

“What we have done is to guarantee the Escazú Agreement, to stop the project until we can make a better informed decision after listening to all points of view, Since November we have had more than 36 meetings listening to each one of the observations. The government has not made a final decision and this hearing helps us to finish listening,” added Mohamad.

The analysis table will be made up of Vice President Francia Márquez and the black communities of the Pacific; since they would be the most affected.

“You have to do the complete analysis: technical, legal, contractual and social and make a balanced decision, also with detailed and defined information. What I can commit to is that we will respond to each of the concerns”, said the senior government official.

He former senator Jorge Robledo pointed out that Colombia cannot put US interests above national sovereignty.

“The Armed Forces of all the countries in the world are created to defend the interests of the respective nation, when they put an American military radar on us here they are not defending the interests of Colombia, do not treat us as fools. You don’t play with war, let the United States make its wars but don’t put us in their wars.” said the president of the Dignity and Commitment Party, who urged President Gustavo Petro to reverse the decision.