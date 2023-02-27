Added to the multiple problems that Chocó currently faces is a political dispute between the governor in charge Farlin Perea Rentería and the governor-elect Ariel Palacios Calderón. All this as a result of the decision of the Superior Court of Bogotá on February 22 that lifted the house arrest of Palacios Calderón and granted him his freedom due to expiration of terms, in the investigation that he is conducting for irregular hiring.

Farlin Perea Rentería, governor in charge of Chocó, issued a statement stating that “I will continue working for the well-being of the Chocoanos until the Honorable Superior Court of Bogotá rules on the restitution of the functions of the citizen Ariel Palacios Calderón in the exercise of his duties as governor.

Which means that the governor in charge supports the thesis that it is about two different situations: one, the release due to the expiration of terms, and another, the restitution of functions as governor. That the Superior Court of Bogotá granted the first, but did not rule on the second.

Another opinion is held by Governor-elect Ariel Palacios Calderón, who released a statement today, February 27, in which he maintains that the decision of the Superior Court of Bogotá that granted him his freedom restored “immediately and automatically his constitutional and legal functions as Governor of Chocó.

It adds that “the judicial authority in question lacks any competence or jurisdictional power to request my reinstatement as governor of Chocó.” Note that, after the decision to release him, for his reinstatement to his functions as governor, no order or declaration from any judge or from any administrative authority is required.

This implies a clash of opinions between the governor-in-charge and the governor-elect. As in many legal issues, opinion and different lawyers have been divided and constantly confront their theses on social networks.

And it is denounced how within the departmental government events are presented that seek to hinder the performance of the governor in charge.

El Chocó continues down the cliff in a catastrophic regional panorama of hunger and widespread unemployment. Every week a new corruption scandal breaks out in some entity and protests arise in different municipalities demanding teachers, repair of schools and colleges, security, humanitarian aid, compliance with signed commitments, payment of salaries, etc.

And now the Chocoano people are watching as the governorship of the department threatens to become a boxing ring between the governor in charge and the governor-elect.