The measure will only exacerbate conflicts and violence, warn those who oppose the measure.

The announcement by the President of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, to authorize the possession and carrying of weapons for civilian use for personal defense under strict requirements, among other measures to combat insecurity, has unleashed controversy in Ecuador, where voices in favor are joining and against the provision.

The announcement was made at a time when violent acts in the country have increased, including murders, assassinations, the abandonment of a human head in a park and numerous robberies, including an assault on a bank in a busy shopping center in broad daylight in the coastal city of Guayaquil.

In that same city, criminals kidnapped a subject this week and hours later they left him with an explosive device attached to his body.

It took anti-bomb personnel more than three hours to deactivate the device that was taped to the citizen’s chest, as well as his left leg, a scene never before seen in Ecuador.

Requirements

The decree signed for the possession and carrying of weapons specifies among the requirements having attained at least 25 years of age, having a certificate of the psychological test and another of having passed the toxicological test, which determines that the person does not ingest substances subject to control or is not alcoholic, both issued by the Ministry of Public Health.

In the same way, a certificate of skill in the handling and use of the weapon issued by the Ministry of National Defense.

Likewise, not having an enforceable sentence condemning the commission of a crime, not registering a history of violence against women or members of the family nucleus, reads the decree that points out as requirements “others established by the Ministry of National Defense and the Joint Command of the Armed Forces for that purpose.

Controversy

The University of Cuenca rejected the Executive’s decision in a statement, considering that this measure “transfers state responsibility for security and protection to citizens.”

In addition, he pointed out, “studies show that the use of firearms increases homicides, femicides, suicides and social violence,” which will harm Ecuadorians, especially “the most vulnerable who suffer the effects of the exacerbation of violence.” .

Due to the serious implications of the measure, the University asks Lasso to “immediately correct this serious error and assume his duty to formulate true public policies for the prevention of violence, promotion of social justice, inclusion and harmonious coexistence.”

On its side, the bench of the conservative Social Cristiano party pointed out that it has been “for two years asking for it to be done, since it depended exclusively on the Executive.”

“The intentions, the statements, the theory and the laws themselves are fine, but these will not solve anything if the pertinent actions are not applied, which must be immediate, permanent, financed and coordinated,” he said in a statement from list 6 and their allies.

For its part, the Salesian Polytechnic University called for peace and dialogue to resolve any conflict and considered that the free carrying of arms “will only exacerbate conflicts and violence, causing serious consequences for citizens and for a harmonious life”. in society.

“Until now, it has been shown that a greater use of weapons corresponds to a higher degree of public peace,” he added while the president of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities (Conaie), Leonidas Iza, considered that the free carrying of arms “will encourage the appearance of paramilitary groups”.

Former President Rafael Correa (2007-2017) has also rejected the ad: “Let’s not allow ineptitude to kill us. With the ban on carrying weapons, we made Ecuador the second safest country in Latin America. They trashed everything and now they sell us their clumsy solutions,” he wrote on Twitter.

The controversy also broke out on social networks, flooded with citizen arguments about the success / error of the Lasso decree.

EFE

