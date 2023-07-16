Controversy in Colombia over proposal to validate titles of Venezuelan doctors

Venezuelans acquired more than 800,000 financial products in Colombia

The migratory phenomenon of Venezuelans to Colombia has posed significant challenges for the country in terms of integration and humanitarian response. Similarly, it is important to note that This phenomenon has also generated opportunities in various sectors and spheres, including the financial sector. Therefore, it is crucial to better understand your socioeconomic situation and identify specific financial needs, as well as opportunities for inclusion.

According to data from Colombian Migration, As of March 31, 2023, 2,448,908 people had been pre-registered in the Single Registry of Venezuelan Migrants (RUMV). Of the total number of people, at least 66% were of working age, of which 53% were women and 47% men.

In this context, the latest report from Banca & Economía by Asobancaria highlights that the financial system offers a variety of products aimed at Venezuelan migrants. These products include simplified process savings accounts (CATS), programmed savings accounts, electronic deposits, credits, insurance, remittances and international wire transfers.

The economic impact of Venezuelan migrants in Colombia

According to the report, as of March 31, 2023, the Venezuelan migrant population in Colombia had acquired a total of 801,071 financial products, distributed among 515,880 users. This number of users represents 21% of the population pre-registered in the RUMV until the third month of this year.

“It is evident the preference for the use of a savings account, with 61% participation compared to other products, followed by electronic deposit with 26%. There are two peaks in the acquisition of electronic deposits, the first in the second quarter of 2020, which corresponds to the start of the pandemic, which may be linked to transfers that respond to needs due to the crisis, and a second in the fourth quarter 2022″, concludes the document.