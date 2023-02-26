Home News Controversy over comment by María Fernanda Cabal’s son
Controversy over comment by María Fernanda Cabal's son

Juan José Lafaurie, son of Senator María Fernanda Cabal, has caused controversy on social networks after posting a message on Twitter in which he refers in a derogatory manner to a man’s sexual orientation. In his message, Lafaurie notes that the man needs a psychiatrist to treat his “illness” and claims that his sexual orientation is an “abnormality.”

The publication has generated a wave of criticism and repudiation on social networks, where many users have denounced Lafaurie’s homophobic attitude and have demanded a public apology from the young man. In addition, various LGBTQ+ rights organizations have expressed their concern about Lafaurie’s message and have called attention to the importance of respecting sexual diversity and combating discrimination in all its forms.

For his part, Juan José Lafaurie has tried to justify his message by arguing that it is a personal opinion and that he has the right to express it freely. However, many have pointed out that these types of comments are precisely what encourage discrimination and hatred towards LGBTQ+ people, and have called for measures to be taken to combat this type of attitude in Colombian society.

