Controversy over Ernesto Samper’s statement on the possible death of Iván Márquez

Among the different reactions caused by the announcement of the death of Iván Márquez, that of some politicians is striking.

The message from former Liberal president Ernesto Samper, who wrote on his Twitter account, drew attention: “Whether or not the death of Iván Márquez is confirmed, the unfair treatment they gave him will remain for his story, with the perfidy they mounted on him, the entrapment of Santrich and the peace process”.

This caused a series of criticisms on his account, where the clear disagreement with this comment was shown. One of those who expressed her opinion was Iraima Vivas who wrote: “Oh poor thing, that little angel who formed the Second Marquetalia, did not like the Peace they signed, not even because they were put in Congress for free and they were forgiven for all their crimes, they wanted to continue in his armed struggle and found himself with other gangs similar to his, gangs of drug traffickers and kidnappers of those same guerrillas that live in Venezuela”.

In the same sense, Juan Carlos Aguirre expressed himself: “Not a point of comparison with all the pain that this character caused thousands of Colombians. Every day I am more surprised by his position as a defender of guerrillas and human rights violators. Go philosophize with Maduro…”

Sarcastically, Santiago Giraldo also referred to the subject: “Right now we are asking Father Francisco to put Iván Márquez in the process of canonization. He is a martyr”.

The government and entrapment

At the time, other politicians belonging to the national government also spoke of entrapment in the face of what happened to Iván Márquez.

The first of these was the President of the Republic himself, Gustavo Petro, who on November 2, 2022, when referring to journalists about one of the pillars of his administration, Total Peace, mentioned Iván Márquez and said that it was a “ victim of an entrapment to link him to a drug trafficking issue and in that the one who fell was Jesús Santrich ”.

Curiously, in April 2023 at the United States Department of Justice, Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva proposed creating a commission to investigate an alleged “entrapment” of peace in Colombia, referring to what President Petro had said.

In the same sense, insisted the Vice President and Minister of Equality, Francia Márquez, who assured about Iván Márquez and Santrich: “The FARC, on the one hand, with several fronts that never accepted the process for whatever reasons; and the dissidences, people who accepted, but who ended up leaving due to the trappings that the whole country knows and that the world knows. It is a reality, even if we do not want to say it ”, she indicated.

What happened with Iván Márquez

It is worth remembering that after the criminal process against alias Jesús Santrich for drug trafficking, Iván Márquez and other members of the FARC withdrew from the final peace agreement and returned to arms in the jungles of Colombia and later located in Venezuela, according to the national authorities.

Then, as is known, Márquez was the target of an armed attack in June 2022, while he was staying in a camp located in a rural area in the neighboring country, suffering multiple injuries. A splinter lodged in the head was what, according to some intelligence reports, complicated his health, for which he would have been transferred to a medical center in Caracas to be treated.

It is precisely because of these injuries that the news emerged, not yet confirmed by the national government, about the death of Luciano Marín Arango, alias Iván Márquez. with Infobae

