Controversy has been generated by the statements of the director of the National Police, Henry Sanabria, who stated that the practice of exorcisms within the institution in the fight against crime has been effective.

The pronouncement the officer did it in interview which he granted to the director of Semana magazine, Vicky Dávila.

As expressed by Sanabria in his statements, drug traffickers and the most dangerous criminals shield themselves with the devil through witchcraft as a protection mechanism and that prayer and these practices have helped the Police to face the worst criminals.

The director of the Police made it clear that it is fervent catholic and affirmed that religious symbols would serve to ward off evil.

In his statements he acknowledged that he and other police officers have done exorcisms and other religious practices to combat crimewhich has allowed the institution to face criminals such as Pablo Escobar, Alfonso Cano and “Mono Jojoy”.

Regarding the latter, he affirmed that exorcisms they were key to be able to remove these criminals.

Sanabria confessed in the interview and affirmed that his office it is full of crucifixes and images.

freedom of worship

Consulted about these statements, President Gustavo Petro, from the Ibero-American Conference that is taking place in the Dominican Republic, stated that “in Colombia there is freedom of worship” and emphasized that what is important is that their actions and beliefs do not affect the function of the institution or the population.

Contagious

On the other hand, the director of the Police, Henry Sanabria, made reference to the fact that at least twelve thousand members of the ranks of the National Police have HIV.

The official expressed that “unfortunately, since there are so many of us, there is a large LGBTIQ community In the institution”.

The director also questioned among other things condom use.

The president of Congress, Roy Barreras, came out to criticize Sanabria’s statements, about which he said that he “lives in the Middle Ages” and assured that “it discriminates against and stigmatizes the LGTBI community, against the epidemiological evidence –protect themselves more from HIV than promiscuous heteros-”.

