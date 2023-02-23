Controversy has been generated by the criticisms made by Senator María Fernanda Cabal about the place where Vice President Francia Márquez lives.

The senator from the Democratic Center has also expressed her dissatisfaction because the leader arrives in the sector where she lives by helicopter, after knowing a video posted on social networks by a user.

Cabal questioned the Vice President for living in a house in the exclusive area of ​​Dapa, Yumbo municipality, and reaching her in an aircraft.

The senator expressed on social networks that Márquez used a helicopter with which he could have saved the life of an injured policeman in Cauca.

In this sense, he indicated “How outrageous the tasty life of Francia Márquez! While patrolman Víctor Javier Palechor bled to death because there was no helicopter to take him out of Cauca and save his life, she uses that means of transportation to get to her house in Dapa”.

Likewise, the senator emphasized the high costs of traveling by helicopter.

The answer

Through her Instagram account, Francia Márquez responded to Cabal and told him that the house was rented, she lived there and was arriving by helicopter for security.

The Vice President told Cabal, “Do you want me to be unprotected so they can kill me? They already tried it by placing explosives where she was going to pass ”.

He added in his response that “I am not going to expose myself further, knowing the dark intentions of many people to overthrow President Petro or create chaos.”

Márquez emphasized that the place where she lives is rented and that she had to find a safe place due to the threats against her and her family.

The leader explained that President Gustavo Petro, concerned about her safety, asked her to be more careful and suggested that she use the tools that the State has.

“This is not a thing of Francia Márquez, all the presidents, vice presidents and ministers have used the planes and helicopters that the State has,” said the Vice President.

In addition, he told the senator that it is not true that by using a helicopter they let a uniformed man die and explained that on the day of the event she did not travel by plane.

