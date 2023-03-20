Rejection have generated some of the most recent statements by Senator María Fernanda Cabal of the Democratic Center, in the middle of a forum held by that political party in Cartagena. In addition to ensuring that it is necessary for the country to remove the leftist movement from the mandates of some cities in the country, she went against the feminist movement. She called women who lead such causes “ugly” and “crazy.”

“Mamertos like everything historical, but for them. They took women and made them hate men, they come out a little crazy on feminist day, crazy and ugly, horrible, naked and horrible. So one says, but because the claim of my rights as a woman, which has been a historic struggle, they have to steal it from me to burn churches”, she said, arguing that, according to her, leftist movements are dedicated to generating ideas of hate .

“Leftists have fed people hate speech. Since they couldn’t with capitalism, they invented cultural Marxism. With the excuse of inclusion, they have made minorities hate the rest (…) The left has always had a marriage with drug trafficking, even if they victimize themselves, because it is their way of hiding their responsibility. Right now we have a mission and it is to get rid of the left,” he added.

This is not the first time that Cabal has referred to feminists with negative labels. In November of last year she addressed a group of young protesters as ‘disoriented and ‘hysterical’.

“This is not feminism, it is vandalism and those disoriented and hysterical girls must pay for the damage caused,” she trilled when sharing a video in which some women were seen attacking a TransMilenio station in the middle of the protest against abuse. of which a young woman was a victim at one of the stops of that public transport system in Bogotá.

That same month, through his Twitter account, he published a meme that brought about a controversy and an extensive debate. The image shared by the senator says: “Company committed to gender equality requests four women to unload eight trucks of cement.”

“And you make fun of your own gender. Lady, you need more street; Today you find women working in all fields, in construction, unloading trucks, etc. Not all of them are parasites like you,” a citizen replied on Twitter. “Who said that gender equality is based on strength. That such equality already exists since we all have the same rights and faculties. You are ridiculing and minimizing your own gender. The problem is that, the disrespect they generate with behaviors like yours,” another person wrote.

In the same way, the senator, on March 8 of this year, when hundreds of women marched to commemorate International Women’s Day, called for the protection of churches, as she denounced that these establishments were always one of the most affected during the day. “Women’s Day highlights our capabilities, but also reveals fanaticism. Today I invite you to take care of the Catholic churches, threatened by a call to vandalize churches to commemorate the feminist struggle. Freedom of worship is a right,” she commented.

“To feminists who believe they have a superior right to others, we must take care of the temples, not only the Catholic churches that are seriously threatened, but all religions. This is an invitation to defend freedom of religion, which is paramount in a Rule of Law; within those rights and freedoms that we have to take care of, that is essential. To take care of what we have, to take care of the Rule of Law! ”, She added. with Infobae

