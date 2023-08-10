Home » Controversy over police who shot a dog in the middle of an operation
Controversy over police who shot a dog in the middle of an operation

A policeman has been harshly criticized in the last hours after he shot a dogapparently, while a police operation was being carried out in Antioquia.

The fact arose during a capture operation in the municipality of Caldas, Antioquiawhen members of the National Police sought to apprehend alleged criminals identified as drug traffickers.

Thus, the uniformed officers entered an urban sector to find the men, however, the community would have hindered the captureso that the dogs of the place joined these against the policemen.

Therefore, one of these would have activated his crew weapon, hitting a canine that was attacking himreason why the inhabitants of the sector rejected the act.

Although no further information is known about the operation, some people They harshly criticized the policeHowever, other citizens supported the subject.

The above given that the dog attacked him and managed to bite him, causing him an injury that left him incapacitated for five days.

Besides, the dog was quickly transferred to a veterinary center, where he was operated on and is recovering normally, according to the authorities.

