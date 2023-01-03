Controversy over private cars picking up and dropping off passengers on platforms at Xi’an High-speed Railway Station: VIP service has existed for many years

On January 1, some netizens said that there were private cars on the high-speed rail platform at Xi’an North Railway Station in Shaanxi to pick up and drop off passengers, and the staff of the railway department guided them through. The reporter found that this service was launched at Xi’an North Railway Station in October 2022.

According to relevant sources, this VIP service is formed through a formal process. Passengers can directly pick up their family and friends on the platform, pull their luggage on the platform and leave through the exclusive channel, and there is also a lounge.

Many netizens said that some high-speed rail stations have this service similar to the business VIP service at the airport. I wonder if you support it?

Another netizen said that he used it 5 years ago, and there has always been a follower at the station. Boarding, as well as services such as tea breaks in the VIP lounge, are actually quite good, and many people may not know about them.