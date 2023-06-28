Controversy over sacrifice by Ahmadis on Eid-ul-Adha

In Pakistan, every year on Eid-ul-Adha, disputes arise on behalf of Ahmadis regarding the Eid prayer and sacrifice.

In this regard, Independent Urdu contacted Advocate Ahmar Majeed to find out the legal position. He said, “Sections 298B and 298C in Pakistan Penal Code 1860, these two sections were introduced when Ahmadis were declared non-Muslims.” was.’

He further said that under these sections, no Ahmadis can call themselves Muslims nor can Ahmadis practice their religion openly. They cannot call their place of worship a mosque, they cannot build a minaret on the mosque, under this they are also forbidden to sacrifice.

However, ‘if family members do something within the four walls of the house, it is a different matter, but if people from outside are also coming and joining, then the law comes into action.’

In-charge Press Section President of Anjuman Ahmadiyya Pakistan, Aamir Mahmood while talking to Independent Urdu said that ‘Well, our problems continue but this conflict increases on Eid-ul-Azha. This year too, a campaign is being conducted against us on social media.’

He said that this pressure is being seen especially in Faisalabad.

He said that ‘we believe that we can do anything within the four walls of the house because the law of Pakistan protects us that we can do anything within our four walls.’

Some time ago Justice Mansoor Ali Shah of the Supreme Court gave a decision in which he wrote that Ahmadis can perform their religious rituals within their four walls.

The provincial home department has issued instructions to the administrative officers of different districts in this regard.

Ghulam Mustafa Chaudhry, President of Tehreek Khatman Nabubat Lawyers Forum, told Independent Urdu about the posts made by the Tehreek Khatman Nabubt Movement on social media that “the Ahmadis should offer Eid prayers and sacrifice, even if it is within the four walls of the house.” It is a crime under the law. A crime is a crime whether it is indoors or outdoors.’

He said that ‘If an Ahmadi sacrifices even inside the house, the skin and meat of the animal comes out of the house and people gather together and they think that it is a Muslim while the Constitution of Pakistan has declared them as non-Muslims.’

‘If they want to celebrate their own festival, then celebrate it before or after 10th, 11th, 12th Dhul-Hajj, but do not connect it with Islamic rituals.’

Last year, on Eid-ul-Adha, five people were arrested from Faisalabad and Sheikhupura, while several cases were also registered according to Ahmadiyya Jamaat.

