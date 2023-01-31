Senator Piedad Córdoba has been being investigated for several months for allegedly related to crimes such as money laundering, related to the businesses of the front man for Nicolás Maduro and the extinct FARC, in addition to being accused of having illegal businesses in Ecuador. This has even generated various criticisms of her even within the Historical Pact, a movement that gave her her endorsement to be a congresswoman today.

The politician, who has been emphatic in ensuring that all the investigations against her and accusations both in Colombia and in other Latin American countries would be about political persecution due to the ideals she represents, held a dialogue with Semana magazine and in He spoke about his relationship with some members of the Pact and his opinion about the current senator and strong opponent of the Government, María Fernanda Cabal.

In the interview, the left-wing representative announced that despite the fact that she believes in the ideals that the national government is representing, she has irreconcilable differences on time with the president of the Senate, Roy Barreras, and the Colombian ambassador to Venezuela, Armando Benedetti.

“(In the Pact) there are very good, extraordinary, wonderful people, people with expectations, who want another country. What happens is that we are involved in people like Roy (Barreras) and (Armando) Benedetti, who have other bets. They have been in all the parties, but on the right”, Córdoba began by saying.

And he added that both could have many disagreements with the members of the left-wing political movement, but that no one dares to say it: “You know that power moves many things. I have not named these rats at all. I’m going to tell you one more thing: a lot of people eat quietly, a lot of people keep quiet, but nobody, almost 99.9% (of the left) don’t like them. I can tell you with the certainty of the case”.

The senator also said that she has had strong clashes with both representatives of Petrism and that is why she prefers to keep her distance. However, he clarified that neither this nor the extradition of his brother, Álvaro Córdoba, have caused him to have a bad relationship with President Gustavo Petro, since he is in favor of the proposals he made for the transformation of the country and that he does not regret be part of the Covenant.

“I love the Pact, I am with the Pact, with the people, the people love me, they respect me. I am an institution in this country, whoever likes it likes it. And alone. Freehand. I have the advantage of being able to watch Jaime Garzón on television at this moment, while the others are looking for business, contracts, disgusting things. I’m not in that. People know that I do not participate in that. I don’t get into contracts, business, anything like that. I do not like it. I have never liked it. It’s just 40 years, my love. Find out what contracts I’ve had. Neither. No shit,” said the representative of the left in Colombia.

For now, he referred to the senator of the Democratic Center, María Fernanda Cabal and pointed out that despite the ideological differences, he considers that she is an “intelligent, capable and brilliant” woman and that she can counteract politicians like Barreras and Benedetti.

“(María Fernanda Cabal) is intelligent, brilliant, regardless of whether we are on opposite shores. She is intelligent, she is capable, she is a brilliant woman and she is going to give them war (Barreras and Benedetti). They have to take out another woman just like or more than her for the elections, ”added the politician, adding that currently the right-wing senator has become the most important woman on her bench. with Infobae

Related