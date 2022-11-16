Controversy 24 hours after the official presentation of ‘Italia Libera’ the political movement founded by the odd couple: Giuliano Castellino, former Roman leader of Forza Nuova and the lawyer Carlo Taormina. Among others, the group leader of Azione-Italia Viva, Matteo Richetti and the deputy of the Democratic Party, Debora Serracchiani, were indignant at the press conference convened in the Chamber of Deputies, asking to block the event, scheduled for tomorrow afternoon, recalling the assault to the CGIL of 9 October 2021 for which he is currently on trial. Castellino, after hours of silence, has decided to speak and does so with La Stampa. He doesn’t regret that episode. «I am innocent, I still have a trial in progress and I believe I deserve to defend myself like all Italian citizens. I have not regretted the assault on the CGIL, because I have not committed any crime and I will prove it during the legal proceedings. I have not committed any violence. However, I reiterate that the CGIL did not defend the workers in times of need, when there was a fight for the Green Pass », he says on the phone. He is calm. He believes there is no risk: the press conference in which the new movement will be announced will take place.

“Nobody will stop us and it will be reaffirmed that ‘Italia Libera’ rejects all forms of violence and defends every principle of freedom,” says the former Forza Nuova member who states: “I am a different man than before, but I paid and I am paying still today for my mistakes». «I hope that freedom of thought still exists in Italy for those who are defending the constitution and freedom: us. We are totally anti-ideological in defense of constitutional freedoms – explains Castellino speaking of his new movement -. I also think that Italian deputies and senators have more serious problems to think about and I don’t think there should be vetoes for people”. At this moment Castellino is on trial for the attack on the CGIL headquarters in Corso d’Italia and Taormina is defending him which, again this evening, has taken the side of the ‘boy’, as Roberto Fiore once did, leader of Forza Nuova since 1997 and political father of the 45-year-old. «A possible refusal to ‘Italia Libera’ to carry out the presentation of the party to the Chamber of Deputies if Giuliano Castellino also enters it is a scar on the face of democracy. The press room of the Chamber is open to all, but closed in Castellino», say the leaders of ‘Italia Libera’ Carlo Taormina, Nicola Trisciuoglio, Francesco Bacco and Giuseppe Provenzale.

«It is an act in perfect ‘fascist’ style. A shameful act of discrimination against free democratic participation in the country’s political life. A gag to the free expression of thought guaranteed by our founding fathers. If Giuliano is not allowed access, none of us will enter», the four say. “At 13.30 we will be outside the Press Room of the Chamber and if Castellino remains outside we will hold the press conference all together, shoulder to shoulder”, they conclude.