According to the National Penitentiary and Prison Institute (Inpec), the former governor of La Guajira, Juan Francisco Kiko Gómez Cerchar, was transferred from La Picota prison in Bogotá to El Bosque de Barranquilla, due to alleged health problems.

Kiko Gómez left the prison in the capital, where he had been for eleven years, under a complex security operation.

In addition, it was learned that the transfer occurred thanks to a request from his defense, which mentioned his health problems. The former governor of La Guajira is in the custody of special groups of the Institute.

Gómez Cerchar is sentenced to 55 years for the crimes perpetrated on August 28, 2012, against the mayoress of the municipality of Barrancas, Yandra Brito, her husband, Henry Ustáriz, and their driver, Wilfredo Fonseca. The investigations established that he was the determiner of the triple homicide, giving direct orders to the criminal gang of Marquitos Figueroa.

“It has been proven that people who were members of both the Marquitos Figueroa criminal gang and the AUC participated in the events, that the motive was the alleged presence of a guerrilla on the property where the victims were and that the order was issued by Mr. Gómez Cerchar ”, was known in the determination.

He also has a 40-year prison sentence for the murders of the Barrancas councilor, Luis López Peralta, Luis Rodríguez Frías and Rosa Mercedes Cabrera, the first perpetrated on February 22, 1997 and the others on July 7, 2000.

One of the victims of the process, Diana López Zuleta, a journalist and daughter of former councilor Luis Gregorio López, rejected the transfer of Kiko Gómez from La Picota, since on different occasions the former governor had presented medical excuses to obtain permits.

On the morning of Wednesday, January 18, in dialogue with Caracol Radio, López stated that “it is worrying that we do not even know if it was evaluated by a Forensic Medicine doctor, which is what should be done in these cases.”

“When we were in court, for example, he tried to get them to give him house arrest through some doctors he paid for and he didn’t want to be assessed by Forensic Medicine doctors. So he worries because for me, it’s a benefit. Yesterday I requested a right of petition from Inpec asking what the resolution was, what were the supports that were ordered to make that transfer, until now they have not responded to me, “López Zuleta assured for the aforementioned medium.

According to López, the Bosque prison has become very coveted by criminals. In the case of Kiko Gómez, his transfer would be “because supposedly he was a public official but his crimes have nothing to do with public function, because ordering an assassination has nothing to do with having been governor or mayor, when he ordered the killing of My dad was mayor,” he said.

Finally, López assured Caracol Radio that Juan Francisco Kiko Gómez Cerchar still has to do with the criminal organization of Marquitos Figueroa. Despite the fact that the ringleaders have been captured, the hit men and drug trafficking continue in La Guajira, and throughout the North coast.

Through his social networks, López spoke:

“Attention: ‘Kiko’ Gómez, my father’s murderer (sentenced to a 55-year sentence), was transferred from La Picota to the El Bosque de Barranquilla prison under alleged medical excuses from his defense (the same ones he had tried before in in vain that they gave him home confinement) ”, he published on his Twitter account.

In addition, he added that, “it should be noted that none of the parties, and especially the victims, were informed of this transfer. I knew about this irregular situation for days and Inpec has just confirmed it to me”. with Infobae

