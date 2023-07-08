Title: Alleged Daniel Ortega Regime Sympathizers Arrive in the United States under Humanitarian Parole Program

Date: [Date]

Author: [Your Name]

More sympathizers of the Daniel Ortega regime have reportedly arrived in the United States, taking advantage of the humanitarian parole program, according to journalist Miguel Mendoza’s report. Mendoza, a former political prisoner, identified one of the individuals as Flor Vallejos Ávila, hailing from San Juan de Limay in the Estelí department.

Residents have lodged a complaint stating that Vallejos was actively involved in mob activities and served as an informant for her party in the region. Photographs shared by Mendoza on Twitter show her at an airport with family members, donning shirts that support the regime. In one caption, she allegedly expressed her gratitude to God for returning to the country “with my beloved brothers.”

Mendoza’s tweet reads, “We welcome to the empire the tadpole companion Flor Vallejos Ávila from San Juan de Limay. The compa stood out in her town as a turbita and ear against the AyB, according to a complaint from residents.” The tweet includes a link to an image of Vallejos at the airport.

Additionally, the complaint implicates Vallejos and other residents in monitoring Monsignor Abelardo Mata upon his arrival in San Juan de Limay. Residents alleged that they positioned themselves at the main entrance, waiting to take action against the bishop. He had arrived on June 24 to celebrate his birthday with the town’s patron saint.

“The people of Nicaragua are incredible; as soon as I expose another toad in the empire, they immediately send me five more cases. Tomorrow I have plenty,” Mendoza remarked in response to the ongoing influx of similar stories.

The arrival of alleged Ortega fanatics through the humanitarian parole process has sparked criticism from opponents in Nicaragua. They argue that these individuals are not genuinely politically persecuted and are merely parroting Ortega’s rhetoric while seeking entry into the United States, which they dismissively label as the “empire.”

Furthermore, several notable Sandinistas have been cited in similar denouncements after their arrival in the United States. Among them are José Trejos, a presenter and producer for Channel 8; Cristian Carrión, a presenter for Channel 4; Milagros Calero, a presenter for Channel 8; and René Navarro, who is married to Claudia Avilés, sister of General Julio César Avilés, head of the Nicaraguan Army.

Recently, the case emerged of Deputy Commissioner María de Jesús Guzmán Gutiérrez, who arrived in the United States and was denounced by Yader Morazán, a former official of the judiciary and an expert in the Administration of Justice. Another case involves Gabriela Alejandra Ray Castro, identified as a witness in the Monsignor Rolando Álvarez case along with her husband, who is accused of affiliations with a paramilitary group.

Critics insist that stricter vetting procedures are essential to verify the validity of claims made by those seeking entry into the United States under the humanitarian parole program. They assert that individuals should not be permitted to exploit the program for their own agenda, undermining its purpose.

As the controversy surrounding the immigration process deepens, further scrutiny and evaluation of the system should be undertaken to maintain its integrity and ensure appropriate standards are upheld.

[Photo Caption: [Insert photo caption here]]

[End of Article]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

