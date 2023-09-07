Controversy Surrounds Chinese Authorities’ Plan to Detain Those Who “Hurt the Feelings of the Chinese Nation”

Chinese authorities’ plans to include acts that “hurt the feelings of the Chinese nation” within the scope of public security detention have sparked controversy on the Internet. The draft of the revised “Public Security Management Punishment Law” has recently been released for public comment by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, China‘s top legislature.

If the draft becomes law, individuals found to have “harmed the feelings of the Chinese nation” may face detention and fines. The draft does not provide a specific definition of acts that “hurt the feelings of the Chinese nation” or “damage the spirit of the Chinese nation,” leading to concerns among legal professionals and netizens that it may result in an abuse of power.

This marks the first comprehensive revision of China‘s punishment regulations for public security in 17 years, covering a wide range of areas including insulting martyrs, pyramid schemes, cheating in exams, and flying drones.

Critics argue that the vague definition of “hurting national sentiment” will lead to enforcement problems, as law enforcement officials may unilaterally determine whether the “feelings” and “spirit” of the nation have been “hurt.” The lack of clarity in the law has raised concerns about potential infringements on personal freedoms and abuse of public power.

Legal experts have raised questions about the punishment standards of the law, stating that if emotional offense becomes the standard for punishment, it condones the abuse of public power and undermines the rights and freedoms guaranteed by the rule of law.

Supporters of the amendment argue that these provisions will help combat acts that undermine patriotic sentiments. There have been numerous instances of populist attacks on behaviors that “hurt national feelings” on the Chinese Internet, sparking heated discussions and crackdowns.

The revision of the “Public Security Management Punishment Law” includes other new behaviors that can be punished, such as cheating in exams, organizing pyramid schemes, obstructing public transportation, flying drones without permission, and more.

Some netizens express concerns that minor infractions could lead to detention or fines, while others believe that once the draft becomes law, there will be a clearer explanation of its provisions.

Critics argue that while it is important to protect the spirit and feelings of the Chinese nation, the law should be more concrete and not open to abuse. They emphasize the need for greater clarity and adherence to the rule of law.

This latest revision is part of President Xi Jinping’s efforts to redefine the model Chinese citizen. In 2019, the Communist Party of China released the “Implementation Outline for the Construction of Citizens’ Morality in the New Era,” which outlines various requirements for citizens, including online self-discipline and adherence to Communist Party ideals and beliefs.

The draft is currently open for public comment, and it remains to be seen whether any changes will be made before it becomes law.

