Controversy Surrounds Construction of Mayan Train in Bacalar: Environmental Concerns and Lack of Consultation

Bacalar Residents Protest Army’s Construction of Mayan Train Section 6

BACALAR, QUINTANA ROO – The peaceful town of Bacalar has been shaken by protests as residents voice their concerns over the construction of Section 6 of the Mayan Train. When the news broke in early July that the army was refilling the Chac estuary to build the railway, memories of past flooding incidents resurfaced among the inhabitants.

In the 1990s, the government of Quintana Roo covered the mouth of the estuary to build a road, causing the water level in the lagoon to rise above the docks and flood the town. Fearing a repeat of history, a group of concerned citizens decided to take action and protest until they secured a meeting with the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), who is overseeing the project.

During the meeting, held on an undisclosed date, Sedena revealed the details of the construction plans to the residents. It was discovered that the Army is building a path for a drilling machine to cross the estuary and place the piles for the Mayan Train bridge. A recent tour of the Chac estuary confirmed the presence of the drilling machine and excavators working on the construction.

“The first thing that Sedena did was to affirm that the filling of the estuary had been a human error… a human error would be an overturn, right? There were many more here,” said Josafat Casasola, representative of the Bacalar Association of Nautical Service Providers, who participated in the meeting.

While Sedena did not reach a written agreement with the residents, they promised to dredge the estuary once the piles were finished, to restore it to its previous state. This promise, however, has left the population divided.

Some residents believe that the construction will inevitably harm the delicate ecosystem and have called for the suspension of the project. They argue that the Environmental Impact Statement (MIA) for this section of the Mayan Train was approved without proper studies and precautions.

Others, while concerned about the environment, support the railway’s construction as it will bring economic benefits to the area. They suggest finding a balance between development and environmental preservation.

The town of Bacalar has seen a significant increase in tourism in recent years. According to the Quintana Roo Secretary of Tourism, the number of visitors to the municipality has increased by 800% in the 10 years prior to the pandemic. This tourism boom has led to job growth, with the number of jobs in the tourism sector doubling between 2013 and 2018.

However, the rapid development has also resulted in the privatization of the lagoon’s shores, leaving limited public access for residents. The construction of the Mayan Train has further compounded the issues, with increased militarization of the town and concerns about the impact on local dynamics. Complaints of harassment and disruptive behavior by construction workers have been voiced by residents.

In addition to environmental concerns, residents are also unhappy with the lack of public services to protect the lagoon. The institutions responsible for overseeing the project have been criticized for not addressing these concerns adequately.

The construction of the Mayan Train in Bacalar is not without controversy. The project has both its supporters and opponents, with each side presenting valid arguments. As the town grapples with the future of its natural resources and the economic benefits that come with the railway, finding a balance that satisfies all parties involved remains a challenge.