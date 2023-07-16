“Convenience stores should increase safety and household medicine items for public convenience” [스페셜리포트]

Lee Joo-yeol, professor at Namseoul University, “It is not an alternative to public late-night pharmacies” [안전상비약 확대 찬성]

▲Lee Joo-yeol, Professor of Health Administration, Namseoul University

“It has been more than 10 years since the safety and household medicine sales system was introduced. However, an objective and fair evaluation of this has not been made. It has been established institutionally, but there are still many areas to improve.”

In 2012, the government established a system to allow safe household medicines to be sold at convenience stores to expand access to medicines. However, it has been maintained for 10 years without any change in the first 13 items designated. Since August 2018, the ‘Safe Medication Designation Review Committee’ has not been held.

Lee Joo-yeol, a professor of health administration at Namseoul University, said in an interview with this magazine on the 16th that the safety and emergency medicine system should be approached from the perspective of the public and consumers.

Professor Lee pointed out, “The Ministry of Health and Welfare should conduct an interim evaluation and monitoring of the system, but completely abandoned it,” and added, “We need to properly investigate what kind of medicines are needed. “We should consider expanding the list of safe household medicines that have secured safety,” he argued.

Regarding concerns about the side effects and risks of medicines presented by pharmacists’ associations, Professor Lee said, “Can anyone perform CPR in an emergency? “It is not only possible for doctors,” he said. “For verified drugs, people should be able to manage their own health. It is said that there must be a medication map, but you can introduce a QR code or search system.”

In March of this year, at the plenary session of the National Assembly, an amendment to the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act was passed, which aims to establish a legal basis for the designation of public late-night pharmacies and budget support. Public late-night pharmacies are pharmacies that operate from 10:00 pm to 1:00 am the next day, when it is difficult to find medicine.

Regarding public late-night pharmacies, which are being proposed as an alternative to expanding safe household medicine items at convenience stores, Professor Lee said, “Public late-night pharmacies cannot replace the sale of safe household medicine. The number of operating pharmacies is insufficient and the hours are limited, making it inconvenient to use them.”

According to the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act, up to 20 safe household medicines can be designated. Professor Lee said, “At the time, the criteria for selecting 20 were not clear. It is a representative case that is not a scientific evidence-based policy,” he said. If we sufficiently review safety and increase the number of items, it will be of great help to the people,” he advised.

In particular, the government’s strengthening of ‘health literacy education’ related to the use of safe household medicine was suggested as a Korean policy. Professor Lee said, “Only 45 out of 100 people know about the correct use of medicines. In order to make decisions about your health, you need to be able to judge accurate information.”

In order to ensure that convenience stores handle and sell medicines safely, the Korean Pharmaceutical Association has been designated as a seller education institution and is conducting collective training for convenience store owners. However, it is only a one-time education and is not subject to education other than the store owner.

Professor Lee said, “The pharmacist association points out the safety issue, but the Korean Pharmaceutical Association is in charge of education. You need to make sure you are properly trained. In addition, there must be education for part-time workers excluding store owners. We need to improve the system so that everyone can safely use medicines safely,” he said.

Professor Lee cited local communities with less access to medicines as the main reason for expanding convenience store safety and household medicine items. Although the population is aging, it is difficult to obtain medicines because there are no convenience stores, let alone pharmacies.

Professor Lee said, “Cities and rural areas are different. “I can’t even get a patch,” he said. “You should also consider a service that comes in the form of an all-purpose store so that you can conveniently purchase safety and emergency medicine. We need to devise ways to increase access to medicines,” he stressed.

