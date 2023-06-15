Convergence Partners Investments Rebrands to Solcon Capital Seite 1

The move comes as company launches a big push to empower global Deep Tech growth through platform economics

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / Convergence Partners Investments, the deep tech investor started by Andile Ngcaba in 2003 announced it has rebranded to

Solcon Capital ( https://www.Solcon.Capital). The move comes as the Company launches a big push to empower global deep tech

growth through platform economics.

Convergence Partners Investments (now Solcon Capital) was the first vehicle structured as a permanent capital vehicle in the Convergence Partners stable. Andile Ngcaba remains firmly invested in

and continues to drive the growth at Convergence Partners, which will continue to focus on private equity through its current and future digital infrastructure funds.