This Wednesday, the Santa Marta sectional Sergio Arboleda University will hold the discussion “Sports Journalism: How to handle the crisis?” in the Rodrigo Noguera Laborde auditorium – Campus Centro.

The event will have the participation of Faiver Hoyos Hernández, president of the Colombian Association of Sports Journalists, and Fausto Pérez Villarreal, professor at the School of Communication and Design.

The conference will take place at 3:00 in the afternoon this Wednesday, February 8, in commemoration of Journalist’s Day.