Converted Aldi store opens in Essen-Rellinghausen

Rellinghausen According to the original plans, the new Aldi store in Essen-Rellinghausen should be ready in 2022. Now the work is coming to an end.

The new Aldi store at Eisenbahnstrasse 20 in Essen-Rellinghausen opens on Friday, December 1st, at 7 a.m.

According to the company, customers can expect a modern branch with a larger selection of fresh fruit, vegetables, meat, fish and baked goods. The new store in Rellinghausen was designed according to the current branch concept as part of the modernization of the entire Aldi Nord branch network.

The modernization measures could not be implemented in the existing building from 2006. That’s why they decided to tear down the old market and build a new one at the same location. The start of construction on the site below Frankenstrasse near the Rellinghauser Bridge was actually planned for autumn 2021, with the reopening planned for 2022. According to Aldi, the work was delayed due to the complex project planning.

The work on the Essen Aldi market is now being completed

“The focus of the new stores is primarily on a bright and friendly shopping atmosphere. The sales area of ​​around 1200 square meters, previously around 800 square meters, offers more space and wider aisles as well as an expanded range of fresh fruit, vegetables, meat, fish and baked goods for our customers,” says Claus Martin, Head of Real Estate and Expansion at the Aldi regional company Datteln, which is responsible for Essen.

The enlarged baked goods display is provided with a baking room behind it so that employees can fill the shelves from the back. Two deposit machines near the entrance area offer the advantage that you can hand in the deposit directly at the start of your shopping.

According to the company, an Aldi store stocks an average of more than 1,800 products from 18 product groups. In addition, there are promotional items that change up to three times a week, including products from the textiles and shoes, electronics, household, DIY supplies and garden sectors.

The building does not use fossil fuels

The new branch, located directly on the Grugaradweg and right next to its competitor Lidl, will be equipped with a modern lighting and color concept and will be state-of-the-art in terms of energy. A photovoltaic system on the market roof will produce the electricity required for the market. A heat recovery system could heat the market area as part of a so-called concrete core activation. Therefore, the building does not use fossil fuels.

There will be over 65 parking spaces available for customers. Extra-wide parking spaces for people with physical disabilities as well as parent-child parking spaces are intended to make getting in and out easier. Bicycle parking spaces are located in the immediate vicinity of the market. But the branch is also easy to reach by public transport: the “Rathaus Rellinghausen” stop is just a few minutes’ walk away.

Special activities are planned on opening day

On the opening day, customers can expect a competition: the first 100 visitors will each receive a scratch card. The main prize is an Aldi shopping voucher worth 500 euros. Catering will also be provided at the opening with waffles, bratwurst and a coffee tasting.

