Conveying and Implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Key Speech on Comprehensive Revitalization of Northeast China: A New Chapter in Liaoning’s Modernization

Provincial Party Committee Holds Enlarged Meeting to Study General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Speech on Revitalizing Northeast China

On September 11, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held an enlarged meeting to convey and study the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the symposium on promoting the comprehensive revitalization of Northeast China in the new era. The meeting was presided over by Provincial Party Committee Secretary Hao Peng and attended by Li Lecheng, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor of the Province, and Zhou Bo, Chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference.

During the meeting, General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech was highly praised for its high-level and profound insights. It was described as containing a grand blueprint and clear strategic deployment, demonstrating profound political wisdom and excellent leadership art. The speech identified the fundamental, directional, and overall major issues in promoting the comprehensive revitalization of Northeast China in the new era. It also provided a clear direction and practical requirements for achieving this goal.

The meeting emphasized the need to deeply understand and accurately grasp the significance of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech. It highlighted the General Secretary’s consistent focus on the revitalization and development of Northeast China and Liaoning. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, he has visited Northeast China 10 times, held 3 symposiums on revitalization, and made many important speeches and instructions. The meeting recognized the importance and impact of his speech in the first year of fully implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, which coincides with the critical year for implementing the “14th Five-Year Plan” and the 20th anniversary of the revitalization strategy for the old industrial bases in Northeast China.

The meeting also emphasized the importance of understanding the achievements, situation, and opportunities facing the comprehensive revitalization of Northeast China. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech commended the progress made in Northeast China‘s revitalization, particularly in safeguarding national security, industrial security, energy security, ecological security, national defense security, and reform and opening up. These achievements were praised as inspiring and encouraging, and they serve as motivation for party members and cadres to work hard and achieve more.

Furthermore, the meeting stressed the importance of understanding the tasks involved in promoting the comprehensive revitalization of Northeast China in the new era. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech outlined the “five important tasks” to achieve this goal, providing a guide for Liaoning’s development. The meeting reaffirmed the importance of implementing the three-year action plan for comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs, focusing on technological innovation, industrial innovation, modern large-scale agriculture, and the development of the marine economy. It also emphasized the need to deepen the reform of state-owned enterprises and promote the high-quality development of the private economy.

In conclusion, the meeting expressed the determination and commitment of the Provincial Party Committee to follow General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, implement his instructions, and work towards the comprehensive revitalization of Northeast China. The meeting reiterated the importance of unity, gratitude, and hard work, and the need to turn the grand blueprint drawn by the General Secretary into a reality. With a unified mindset and strong determination, Liaoning will contribute to the construction of a strong country and national rejuvenation.

