Conveying and Implementing the Spirit of the Sixth Plenary Session of the Thirteenth Provincial Committee: A Departmental Overview

Ding Xuexiang emphasized at the video and telephone conference on the work of keeping warm this winter and next spring

Take responsibility and coordinate closely

Ensuring a safe and stable supply of energy and keeping the people warm during the winter

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, November 9th. Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council Ding Xuexiang attended a video and telephone conference on ensuring warmth and supply this winter and next spring in Beijing and delivered a speech. The meeting conscientiously studied and implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, implemented the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, and made arrangements for ensuring warmth and supply this winter and next spring.

On November 9, Ding Xuexiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council, attended a video and telephone conference on ensuring warmth and supply this winter and next spring in Beijing and delivered a speech.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Ling

Ding Xuexiang pointed out that the work of keeping warm and ensuring supply is a major people’s livelihood project and a public support project. Through the joint efforts of relevant parties, my country’s energy supply capacity has been steadily enhanced, resource reserves have become more abundant, and energy security for people’s livelihood has been strengthened, laying a good foundation for maintaining warmth and supply. It is necessary to further integrate thoughts and actions into the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, adhere to the people-centered development idea, and have a sense of responsibility to “always be assured” to do a solid job in ensuring warmth and supply this winter and next spring.

Ding Xuexiang emphasized that we must focus on the production and supply of coal and natural gas, support enterprises to increase production and supply, actively expand resource imports, and stabilize the basic energy supply guarantee. We will give full play to the regulating role of reserve resources, further improve coal storage in coal storage bases, focus on power plants with low coal storage and increase coal storage capacity, and do a solid job in natural gas storage. Strictly implement the signing and performance of medium- and long-term energy contracts to ensure stable supply and stable prices. Priority should be given to ensuring residents’ daily energy use, improving work plans to deal with the impact of extreme cold weather and emergencies, strengthening energy supply guarantees for “coal-to-gas” and “coal-to-electricity” users, and doing a good job in keeping people warm and supplied in disaster-stricken areas. Carry out safety production work in depth and detail, strengthen the investigation and management of hidden dangers and inspection and maintenance of facilities, and prevent and contain major safety production accidents. All regions, relevant departments, units, and enterprises must effectively shoulder their responsibilities and coordinate closely to ensure a safe and stable supply of energy and a warm winter for the people.

Responsible comrades from relevant departments and units of central and state agencies and relevant central enterprises attended the meeting at the main venue. Responsible comrades from provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities) and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps and responsible comrades from relevant departments and units attended the meeting at the branch venue. Responsible comrades from the National Development and Reform Commission and the people’s governments of Hebei, Heilongjiang and Yunnan provinces made speeches.