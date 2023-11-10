Conveying and Implementing the Spirit of the Sixth Plenary Session of the Thirteenth Provincial Committee: A Departmental Overview

The Liaoning Daily reported that the departments of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee have recently held separate meetings to convey and study the spirit of the Sixth Plenary Session of the 13th Provincial Party Committee. The meetings also focused on studying and deploying the implementation work based on the actual work.
On November 9, the Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection held a Standing Committee meeting to convey and study the spirit of the Sixth Plenary Session of the 13th Provincial Party Committee. The meeting emphasized the need to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and instructions on the revitalization and development of Northeast China and Liaoning.
The Organization Department of the Provincial Party Committee also held a ministry meeting on November 9 to convey and study the spirit of the Sixth Plenary Session of the 13th Provincial Party Committee. The meeting emphasized the importance of closely integrating the department’s functions and responsibilities and using practical actions to promote various goals determined by the plenary session.
On November 8, the Political and Legal Affairs Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a secretary’s office meeting to convey and study the spirit of the Sixth Plenary Session of the 13th Provincial Party Committee. The meeting focused on improving political standing, strengthening political responsibility, and faithfully performing the duties and missions of safeguarding national political security.
These meetings demonstrate the commitment of the provincial authorities to studying and implementing the decisions made at the Sixth Plenary Session, and the steps being taken to integrate the spirit of the session into the actual work of the various departments.
The editor in charge of the report is Zhang Jingyu.
Source: Liaoning Daily