Conveying and Studying General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Speech: Municipal Academy of Agricultural Sciences Holds Party Committee Meeting

The Municipal Academy of Agricultural Sciences recently held a party committee theoretical study center group (enlarged) meeting to convey and study the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during his inspection in Zhejiang. The meeting, which took place on September 26, aimed to study and deploy the next stage of study and implementation work.

Cheng Wangda, Secretary of the Party Committee and President of the hospital, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Members of the thematic education leading group of the hospital, middle-level and above cadres, and members of various branches attended the meeting.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that the visit and speech made by General Secretary Xi Jinping in Zhejiang were significant for the hospital. It was noted that General Secretary Xi took charge of the overall situation and provided the fundamental basis for the hospital to do its work well. The spirit of his speech and the decisions and arrangements of the provincial and municipal party committees should be deeply understood and implemented.

The meeting called on the entire hospital to quickly set off an upsurge of studying, publicizing, and implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech. In order to achieve this, three aspects were highlighted. Firstly, the significance of the speech and strengthening political responsibility should be deeply understood in order to enhance ideological consciousness, political consciousness, and action consciousness. Secondly, the rich connotations and benchmark set by General Secretary Xi Jinping should be accurately grasped to promote practice through learning. It was stressed that the hospital should be at the forefront in shaping new development advantages and promoting common prosperity. Thirdly, the implementation of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech should be accompanied by coordinated development to promote learning and practice. This requires careful planning and effective implementation of various tasks, such as rural revitalization, scientific and technological innovation, and party building.

Overall, the meeting highlighted the importance of studying and implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during his inspection in Zhejiang. By doing so, the Municipal Academy of Agricultural Sciences aims to effectively carry out its work and contribute to the development of agriculture, science and technology, and other related fields.