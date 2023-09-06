Conveying the Spirit of Learning from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Thoughts on Network Power: Party Working Committee Meeting in Our District

Our district held a meeting of the Party Working Committee to convey the spirit of learning from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts and important instructions on network power. The meeting, which took place on August 23, was presided over by Qi Li, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, Deputy Mayor, and Secretary of the District Party Working Committee.

During the meeting, Qi Li emphasized the need for party members and cadres in the region to earnestly study and understand General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on network power. He urged them to accurately grasp the spiritual essence, core essence, and practical requirements of these instructions, and to closely combine them with the reality of economic development in order to fully implement them and continuously create a new situation in the development of the region’s network information industry.

Qi Li also highlighted the importance of protecting network security. He emphasized the need to give equal emphasis to development and security, ensuring that development is achieved with security and that security is promoted through development. In order to achieve this, Qi Li outlined several key measures. First, he called for the strengthening of monitoring and handling of online public opinion, promoting early detection, early warning, and early disposal of risk problems. Second, he stressed the importance of improving network security protection capabilities, particularly in relation to the e-government network and the self-built information systems of party and government organs. Lastly, he emphasized the need to improve the comprehensive network governance system, promoting the civilized use of the network and effectively preventing and resolving network ideological risks.

In addition to addressing network security, Qi Li also emphasized the need to improve work effectiveness. He called for internet-related management departments to prioritize political construction, constantly enhancing their “four consciousnesses,” and improving their working mechanisms. He also stressed the importance of implementing the network ideology and network security work responsibility system, as well as strengthening the party building of internet companies. Finally, he highlighted the need to build a loyal, clean, and responsible network information work team through effective selection and training.

The meeting was attended by members of the District Party Working Committee and Management Committee, as well as cadres above the deputy division level and principals of various sub-districts, departments, and state-owned companies in each district.

Overall, the meeting provided a platform for conveying and learning from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts and important instructions on network power, with a particular emphasis on network security and the effective implementation of these principles in the region’s network information industry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

