Convict of subject who murdered his co-worker in Arauquita

The Attorney General’s Office obtained a conviction of 8 years and 6 months in prison against Genaro de Jesús Rodríguez Castillo, for the death with a sharp weapon of Jonathan Eduardo Peña Castillo.

The events occurred on December 24, 2022 on a public highway in the township of Puerto Jordán, jurisdiction of the municipality of Arauquita (Arauca), after a discussion arose between the two over the product of the haircuts they had performed at the hairdresser where they worked

In the action, the convicted man assaulted the victim with a sharp weapon on several occasions, which caused his death.

Rodríguez Castillo accepted the charges brought against him by a sectional prosecutor for the crime of homicide.

In the Arauca prison, the sentenced man will continue to be held until the end of his sentence.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

