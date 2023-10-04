Convicted Florida Killer Executed for Murders of Two Women Met in Bars

Michael Duane Zack III, a man convicted of the 1996 murders of two women he met in bars along the Florida panhandle, was executed by lethal injection on Tuesday at the state prison, according to the Florida Department of Corrections. The execution took place at 6:14 p.m. Miami time.

Zack, who met with his wife and spiritual advisor prior to the execution, refused his last meal, as reported by the department. This decision came after the U.S. Supreme Court denied a request to stop Zack’s execution, following a filing by his lawyers last week. The court records show that Zack’s attorneys argued that a lower court was wrong in dismissing his intellectual disability.

During his trial, it was stated that Zack suffered from fetal alcohol syndrome and post-traumatic stress disorder, both of which are classified as brain dysfunction and mental impairment. However, the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal on Monday afternoon without comment. The state of Florida had also filed a response opposing the stay of execution.

The conviction and death sentence for Zack were a result of the murder of Ravonne Smith in June 1996, as well as the murder of Laura Rosillo on a beach in Okaloosa County, Florida. Both victims were met by Zack at bars. After his arrest, Zack confessed to the murder of Ravonne Smith.

Tuesday’s execution marks the eighth time under Governor Ron DeSantis that the death penalty has been carried out and the sixth execution in the state this year, according to state death row data.