CONVICTED LIVESTOCK EXTORTORS FROM YBY YAÚ AREA « News cde

CONCEPCION (special envoy) The Public Ministry managed to demonstrate before a Sentencing Court the responsibility of two subjects in an illegal act of extortion. They are Éver Ozuna, sentenced to 5 years in prison, and Aliton Ramírez, sentenced to 4 years in prison.

The background of the investigation indicates that both defendants were part of a gang that operated from the Concepción and Emboscada penitentiaries and was led by Éver Ozuna, alias Tanchi, considered the head of hitmen who served the drug lord Jarvis Chimenes Pavão, as well as Aliton Ramírez Arévalo. was involved in the aforementioned illegal activity.

In this regard, the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Carlomagno Alvarenga, explained that it is a case that was opened based on a controlled delivery in a procedure carried out in 2021. “A controlled delivery was carried out in relation to extortion. that were done from prisons. First from Concepción, the author was Éver Alejandro Ozuna, later he was transferred to the Emboscada prison, and from there he continued to carry out extortions,” he indicated.

Likewise, he clarified that the victims of those convicted today were livestock producers, from the Yby Yaú area, from whom they demanded money payments so as not to suffer attacks or attacks on their establishments.

One of the victims made the corresponding complaint, an operation was mounted and at the time of delivering the money, Aliton Ramírez Arévalos was apprehended.

In the oral trial it was shown that Aliton acted as a participant, since he was the one who was going to withdraw the money that was delivered.”

The Court that handed down the sentence was chaired by Judge Gloria Mabel Torres, and the regular members were Judges Feliz Enrique González Núñez and Jovino González.

