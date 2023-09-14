Convicted Murderer Captured After Nationwide Manhunt and Dramatic Woods Showdown

Convicted Murderer Captured After Dramatic Two-Week Manhunt

Danilo Cavalcante, the convicted murderer who escaped from a Pennsylvania prison in late August, has been apprehended and is now facing additional charges. The nearly two-week manhunt came to an end on Wednesday morning when police surprised Cavalcante in the woods of South Coventry Township. His capture was aided by a police dog, adding to the dramatic nature of his arrest.

According to Robert Clark, deputy sheriff of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Cavalcante had planned to leave the country. “His goal was to steal someone’s car and head north to Canada, and he intended to do it in the next 24 hours,” Clark revealed. The escapee stated that he felt overwhelmed by the law enforcement presence and believed he had no other choice but to flee.

Currently held in a maximum-security prison in Pennsylvania, Cavalcante will serve a life sentence for his murder conviction. He has also been charged with felony evading and is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on September 27.

During his 13 days on the run, Cavalcante managed to elude authorities by taking refuge in wooded areas, moving at night, and even surviving off water from a stream and a watermelon he found on a farm. His evasion tactics included slipping past search perimeters, changing his appearance, and even stealing a firearm. The search involved hundreds of law enforcement officers who combed through heavily wooded terrain, often unable to see each other due to the thick vegetation.

Finally captured in South Coventry Township, Cavalcante appeared stressed and physically worn when he was apprehended. Over 20 agents with tactical equipment swiftly detained him and escorted him to an armored vehicle.

The law enforcement officers involved in the manhunt described Cavalcante as ingenious and strategically adept in his efforts to remain hidden. He managed to stay undetected despite the pursuit coming within mere feet of him on multiple occasions. Cavalcante had been closely observing properties in the area, stealing a truck and a rifle during his escape.

Chester County Chief Detective David Sassa shared his shock at Cavalcante’s audacity, having been present at the scene of the murder for which the escapee was convicted. “To see him run away the way he did a week later was shocking to me,” Sassa expressed, emphasizing the emotional toll this ordeal had taken on the victim’s family.

The nightmare for the community and the victim’s family is finally over with Cavalcante’s capture. Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan described the immense relief felt by the family, adding that they had been living in fear since his escape. She also highlighted the importance of strengthening prison security to prevent similar incidents in the future.

As the legal proceedings continue, the details of Cavalcante’s escape and the subsequent manhunt will be closely examined. The effort and dedication demonstrated by law enforcement in bringing him to justice are being commended, and the community can now begin the process of healing from this traumatic event.

